Veritone Announces Majority Debt Reduction, Fully Retires Senior Secured Credit Facility

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that is has closed a transaction with certain of its lenders to pay down (i) all outstanding principal amounts due under its senior secured credit facility of $31.8 million, plus interest and prepayment premium, and (ii) approximately 50% of its outstanding convertible notes totalling $45.7 million. The overall debt reduction from this transaction totals approximately $77.5 million.

The agreement significantly reduces Veritone’s annualized debt carrying costs, saving approximately $13.0 million annually. The transaction also frees up approximately $15.0 million of previously restricted cash and terminates senior secured debt covenants and releases liens in full.

“We now have a capital structure free of onerous and restrictive debt, allowing us to more efficiently capture the increasing customer demand for our AI-enabled solutions,” said Ryan Steelberg, Veritone CEO. “With the massive opportunity to deliver innovative AI and data products globally, the paydown of our debt materially improves our financial profile.”

Veritone also announced plans to host an analyst and investor forum, “Veritone and the AI and Data Economy,” on December 1, 2025, where leadership will share updates on strategic initiatives and market dynamics, showcase its AI and data solutions, and highlight customer success stories. Additional details, including registration, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website: https://investors.veritone.com/.

