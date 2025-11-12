Alera Group Partners with Give, a TIFIN platform, to Launch White-Labeled Donor-Advised Fund Platform for Clients

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alera Group, a top national insurance and financial services firm, today announced a partnership with Give, a leading digital philanthropy platform within the TIFIN ecosystem, to launch a modern white-labeled Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) platform for Alera Group’s advisors and clients. The new Alera Charitable offering integrates charitable giving seamlessly into the firm’s growing wealth management and retirement planning capabilities.

The new DAF will be the flagship charitable giving vehicle offered through Alera Group Wealth Services, representing a strategic milestone in the expansion of the firm’s comprehensive wealth platform.

The Give platform, which processed over $90 million in charitable grants and more than 15,000 transactions in 2024, enables Alera Group advisors to deliver a personalized, modern donor-advised experience. Advisors enable clients to seamlessly contribute, invest, and grant to the causes they care about, all within one intuitive, advisor-led interface.

“We’re proud to partner with Alera Group to make philanthropy more accessible, personal, and integrated,” said Paul Lussow, CEO of Give. “Our mission at TIFIN Give is to integrate purpose into financial decisions enabling financial institutions to align capital with impact. This partnership reflects that vision.”

“As we continue to scale our wealth offering at Alera Group, we’re committed to providing the tools and capabilities today’s high-net-worth clients expect from a modern advisory experience,” added Mike Moss, Platform Leader, Wealth Services at Alera Group, Inc. “Philanthropy is an essential part of that evolution. Partnering with Give enables us to deliver a digital donor-advised fund that’s flexible, tax-smart, and aligned with how clients want to give and invest with purpose.”

Alera Charitable provides:

A unified digital experience that simplifies charitable giving for advisors and clients.

Robust asset management solutions through the Alera Group Wealth TAMP, with multi-custody flexibility and accessible minimums.

Tax-optimized planning tools that integrate philanthropy into holistic wealth strategies.

A modern, white-labeled client interface reflecting Alera Group’s brand and values.

The platform’s launch comes ahead of Giving Tuesday on December 2, underscoring both organizations’ commitment to helping clients make a greater impact through intentional, well-planned generosity.

Building on Alera Group’s 2024 integration of TIFIN @Work, this latest initiative highlights the continued leadership in adopting innovative AI solutions that elevate wealth experiences.

About Alera Group

Alera Group is an independent financial services firm with $1.5 billion in gross revenue, offering comprehensive property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, wealth services and retirement plan solutions to clients nationwide. Working collaboratively across specialties and across the country, Alera Group’s team of more than 4,600 colleagues offer unique solutions, personalized service and proactive insights to help ensure each client’s business and personal success.

About Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a digital donor-advised fund (DAF) platform that enables wealth firms to grow assets and strengthen relationships through modern philanthropy. By engaging the next generation, offering unmatched investment flexibility, and integrating tax-efficient strategies, TIFIN Give turns charitable giving into a strategic lever for client retention, acquisition, and expansion.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN’s companies include Magnifi, TIFIN @Work, TIFIN Sage, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, TIFIN Wealth, Helix, Give, TIFIN IP, and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.