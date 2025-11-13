Kindness Day Surround Sound: e.l.f. Beauty Launches "The Sound of Kindness" Campaign with Beekman 1802 and Kindness.org

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate World Kindness Day 2025, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) introduces “The Sound of Kindness,” a social-first campaign designed to help shift social algorithms toward positivity through the power of sound and create a movement of collective goodness. In partnership with Beekman 1802 and research and charitable partner Kindness.org, the initiative invites the community to break the cycle of doom scrolling and harness the evidence-based ability of sound to enhance well-being and inspire acts of kindness.i

Studies reviewed by Kindness.org reveal that “kindness is good for you,” showing that natural and prosocial audio can boost emotional wellness—lowering stress, enhancing mood, and encouraging prosocial behavior.ii Inspired by these insights, all of e.l.f. Beauty’s brands—e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Well People, Keys Soulcare, Naturium, and rhode—along with Beekman 1802 and Kindness.org, have created unique audiovisual stories designed to interrupt the content on users’ feeds. Each “Sound of Kindness” asset brings to life a thoughtfully curated soundscape, accompanied by a call to action to pay it forward and share these moments with others.

“Kindness isn’t just a feeling—it’s a force. It changes our chemistry, rewires our thinking, and strengthens our communities,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “We created ‘The Sound of Kindness’ with Kindness.org and Beekman 1802 to highlight the power of force-multiplying with kindred spirits, aspiring to create an algorithm that is more positive, inclusive, and accessible. It’s a small ask with a big impact. For me, the sound of purring cats fuels me to make the world a better place—for every eye, lip, and face.”

Sound transforms everyday moments into cultural touchpoints that inspire connection, celebration and community. It serves as a data point for social platforms affecting discovery, engagement, and content tailored to users’ preferences, similar to hashtags and trends.

“Sound is such a core part of the TikTok experience, uniting a global community through creativity, expression, and joy. By engaging with sounds and songs, creators transform everyday moments into cultural touchpoints that inspire connection and celebration," said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head, Business Marketing & Commercial Partnerships, TikTok. "TikTok showcases the power of sound to bring people together worldwide."

A Symphony of Kindness

e.l.f. Cosmetics & e.l.f. SKIN a sound-driven ASMR experience that transforms product sounds into calming natural elements, inspiring mindfulness and relaxation.

a sound-driven ASMR experience that transforms product sounds into calming natural elements, inspiring mindfulness and relaxation. Well People celebrates the sounds of a sunny meadow with birdsong and greenery, reflecting its commitment to e.l.f. clean, nature-inspired beauty.

celebrates the sounds of a sunny meadow with birdsong and greenery, reflecting its commitment to e.l.f. clean, nature-inspired beauty. Keys Soulcare offers a soothing sound bath of singing bowls and chimes, inviting a mindful pause through sound as a form of kindness and calm.

offers a soothing sound bath of singing bowls and chimes, inviting a mindful pause through sound as a form of kindness and calm. Naturium highlights the gentle, rhythmic sounds of face washing to evoke the soothing connection between self-kindness, consistency, and self-care.

highlights the gentle, rhythmic sounds of face washing to evoke the soothing connection between self-kindness, consistency, and self-care. rhode captures the tranquil sound of running water, pairing it with serene visuals of a bubble bath to evoke a peaceful self-care ritual.

captures the tranquil sound of running water, pairing it with serene visuals of a bubble bath to evoke a peaceful self-care ritual. Beekman 1802 spotlights the joyful bleats of baby goats at play, embodying the brand’s farm-to-skin heritage and spirit of neighborly kindness.

spotlights the joyful bleats of baby goats at play, embodying the brand’s farm-to-skin heritage and spirit of neighborly kindness. Kindness.org shares an instrumental “You Are My Sunshine” soundtrack over scenes of simple human connection, celebrating everyday acts of kindness.

“‘The Sound of Kindness’ brings our mission to life, translating what we know from science into an experience that reminds us how positive moments can shape emotion, behavior, and connection,” said Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Kindness.org. “We are deeply grateful to e.l.f. Beauty, Beekman 1802, and all of the brands in this campaign for celebrating World Kindness Day in such a creative and meaningful way, turning insight into action and inspiring a ripple of kindness and connection around the world.”

Building on last year’s World Kindness Day collaboration, e.l.f. and Beekman 1802 are returning to Roblox with “The Sound of Kindness.” Players can explore an immersive world filled with kindness-inspired sounds, discover Beekman’s beloved baby goats hidden throughout the map, and welcome them to their own “Kind Farm.” Launching November 13, the experience blends beauty and play in a fun, unexpected way.

"At Beekman 1802, we always celebrate World Kindness Day as a key part of our holiday season. This year we wanted to make it the G.O.A.T. so, we turned to our neighbors at e.l.f. to help us shout it from the rooftops. When we all work together, we can put more kindness into the world. And who doesn't like the sound of that?” said Dr. Brent Ridge, Founder, Beekman 1802.

e.l.f. Beauty will also host a Twitch livestream on e.l.f. YOU! on November 13, at 4PM ET, featuring Beekman 1802 co-founder Dr. Brent Ridge, Chief Science Officer for kindness.org Dr Oliver Scott Curry and founder of the Sonic Institute Adrian DiMatteo, a sound therapist who will explore the science of sound and its impact on emotion, while creating an e.l.f. Beauty–inspired soundscape for the community to enjoy.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People, Naturium and rhode, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers, offering e.l.f. clean and vegan products. e.l.f. Beauty proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.’s ethos, the company donates at least 2% of the prior year’s profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com.

About Kindness.org

Kindness.org is the world's leading scientific authority on kindness. Our work is distinguished by its rigorous research and impact measurement, which examines how the practice of kindness can improve quality of life for ourselves and others. We use our findings to develop data-driven programs for schools, communities, and workplaces to educate and inspire people to choose kindness. This year, we are introducing the Kindness Quotient (KQ), a groundbreaking new tool designed to measure and strengthen kindness among coworkers, and partnering with Seesaw to bring our Learn Kind curriculum to more classrooms, empowering students and educators to create a culture of compassion and connection.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, a bestselling author, the brand is a leading milk-based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind® and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

