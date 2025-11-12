MarginEdge and Qu Launch Integration Giving QSR and Fast-Casual Operators Real-Time Profitability Insights

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced its integration with Qu, the unified commerce platform pioneering intelligent edge technology for enterprise restaurants. Through the integration, QSR and fast-casual operators on Qu’s platform can connect their POS and back-office data to see daily profitability across their units, creating a comprehensive picture of real-time performance.

“Waiting until month-end to know if you’ve made money is no longer an option,” said Bo Davis, CEO and co-founder of MarginEdge. “With Qu and MarginEdge together, operators can see profitability daily at any scale, and look forward with our AI-powered sales forecasting tool – allowing them to spend less time in the back office and more time focusing on their guests.”

The partnership expands MarginEdge’s extensive ecosystem of integrations and supports the company’s commitment to meeting restaurant operators wherever they are with the solutions that reduce complexity and deliver measurable business impact.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Enhanced AI-powered forecasting: Once connected, Qu POS data will flow directly into MarginEdge’s AI-powered sales forecasting tool, which increases the accuracy of forecasts, enabling operators to make better, data-backed decisions.

Once connected, Qu POS data will flow directly into MarginEdge’s AI-powered sales forecasting tool, which increases the accuracy of forecasts, enabling operators to make better, data-backed decisions. Streamlined accounting and reporting: Operators and their accountants gain integrated access with MarginEdge’s network of 15 leading accounting platforms, alleviating the burden of having to find an alternative accounting system.

Operators and their accountants gain integrated access with MarginEdge’s network of 15 leading accounting platforms, alleviating the burden of having to find an alternative accounting system. Up and running quickly: Operators can connect Qu with MarginEdge in days, not weeks, so they see cost insights immediately, rather than waiting for the next reporting period.

“This partnership delivers real value for our customers,” said Ben Pryor, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships + Insights at Qu. "By combining Qu's data-rich commerce platform with MarginEdge's inventory management, invoice processing, and AI-powered forecasting, operators gain deeper insights that help pinpoint where their margins stand and respond quickly in today's competitive market."

This announcement follows a series of growth milestones for MarginEdge, including the company’s tenth anniversary and 10,000th customer, the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer and first-ever Chief Revenue Officer, and the expansion of its suite of AI-powered offerings with the launch of its AI-powered sales forecasting and recipe tools.

For more information about MarginEdge, please visit www.marginedge.com. For more information about Qu, please visit www.qubeyond.com.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge is the leading restaurant management software and bill payment platform purpose-built to streamline the back office for operators and their accounting partners. Founded by former restaurant operators, and built by a team where 70% of staff have hospitality experience, MarginEdge combines powerful automation with industry best AI, including market-leading invoice processing and sales forecasting.

MarginEdge processes more than 10 million invoices per year for over 10,000 restaurants across the US and Canada, and automates 99% of invoice line item coding with unmatched speed and accuracy. MarginEdge eliminates manual work, centralizes financial data and delivers daily real-time insights that drive smarter decisions.

Trusted by restaurants of all sizes – from thriving single units to private equity-backed and publicly traded groups – and the accountants who support them, MarginEdge empowers operators to spend less time buried in paperwork and more time doing what they love: delivering great food and unforgettable hospitality.

To learn more about MarginEdge, visit marginedge.com.

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it’s needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube. The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Learn more at qubeyond.com and linkedin.com/company/qupos.