Kestra Financial Partners with Zocks to Implement AI Assistant Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial services, and Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced an agreement to make Zocks available to Kestra’s network of more than 1,300 financial professionals.

With the new agreement, financial professionals affiliated with Kestra have built-in access to the Zocks AI assistant platform, specifically for the use of automating client meeting preparation, notes, and updates to CRM and planning systems, all while providing enterprise-grade security and compliance. With the Zocks system handling much of the administrative work associated with client notes, financial professionals supported by Kestra will have more time to spend with clients.

“Kestra’s financial professionals can now use AI in a practical, compliant way that fits seamlessly into their day-to-day work, and where they see immediate time savings and value,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for advisor AI and how wealth management can maximize efficiency and deepen client relationships, all while maintaining high compliance standards.”

Prior to selecting Zocks, Kestra completed a months-long pilot of several AI note-taking capabilities with about 25 representatives from across its community of advisors. Each week, pilot members shared feedback, discussed experiences, and surfaced challenges.

“This tool cut meeting prep and note-taking time substantially, giving our advisors back their most valuable resource — time,” said Zach Tingle, a Kestra financial professional with Roseman Wealth Advisors. “The depth and repeatable structure ensures easy hand-off between advisors as we serve our clients, making this tool absolutely invaluable for our ensemble practice.”

“AI is reshaping the way financial professionals operate – streamlining workflows, enhancing productivity, and scaling their impact,” said Vinay Kant, Chief Digital Technology Officer of Kestra Holdings. “Our partnership with Zocks reflects our commitment to equip advisors with tools that save time, elevate service, and meet the compliance standards of our industry. Zocks offers the flexibility and ease our advisors need, and we’re excited to make this capability available to them.”

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial services. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting preparation and notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Commonwealth, Osaic, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $142 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), Kestra Financial supports more than 1,300 producing financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.