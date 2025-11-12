UGI Energy Services and The City of Philadelphia Announce Biofuel Agreement

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UGI Energy Services, LLC (UGIES), a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), today announced a partnership with The City of Philadelphia (City) to supply Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) for the City’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered trash compactors. Under the agreement, the City will purchase clean biogas sourced from Pennsylvania and regional landfills, helping to reduce landfill flaring and grow local markets for renewable natural gas.

This partnership marks the first time the City is utilizing RNG environmental attributes for its CNG fleet. The renewable fuel will power the 35 CNG-fueled trash compactors that currently serve neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia. The project creates new demand for methane produced by waste decomposition in landfills, reducing the amount of gas flared at participating facilities and allowing for renewable natural gas to be injected into the gas distribution system.

“We are pleased to partner with the City in this important program,” said Joe Hartz, President, UGI Energy Services. “We source biogas from a portfolio of landfill projects to ensure security of supply for our customers and prioritize production from Pennsylvania landfills for delivery to customers located throughout the Commonwealth.”

“The City’s partnership with UGI Energy Services is an important step towards advancing our vision of a cleaner municipal fleet,” said Liz Lankenau, Director of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability. “Through our partnership, UGI Energy Services will prioritize capturing and reusing gas from local landfills to power our trash compactors, which supports the local market for fossil fuel alternatives like renewable natural gas.”

“By transitioning our City fleet to renewable natural gas, we’re investing in smarter energy and a more sustainable future,” said Joseph Rosati, Commissioner of the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Fleet Services. “This initiative demonstrates our ongoing commitment to a cleaner municipal fleet and responsible city leadership.”

About RNG

RNG is a viable alternative energy source created from the capture of methane emissions that naturally occur at landfills, farms, and other processing plants. The captured emissions are processed, conditioned, and cleaned of impurities, to meet gas quality requirements. The resulting RNG is fully interchangeable with pipeline natural gas and used to fuel homes and businesses. Like conventional natural gas, RNG can be used as a transportation fuel in the form of CNG, which powers all types of motor vehicles. RNG qualifies as an advanced biofuel under the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standard of 2005.

About UGI Energy Services

UGI Energy Services, LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, markets natural gas, electricity, and liquid fuels to commercial, institutional and industrial customers. UGI Energy Services owns and operates natural gas midstream assets such as liquefied natural gas storage and vaporization, underground storage fields, gathering, intra and interstate pipeline systems, compressor stations and renewable natural gas digesters. These assets support the retail business, including RNG, as well as our peaking plants. To learn more about UGI Energy Services, visit: www.ugies.com. More information on Renewable Energy can be found at www.ugies.com/products-services/renewable-energy/

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the U.S. and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.