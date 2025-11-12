Louisiana Tech Partners with TekStream to Launch Student-Run SOC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekStream, a cybersecurity and IT solutions leader, announces its partnership with Louisiana Tech (LA Tech). The collaboration strengthens the University’s cybersecurity posture and supports workforce development by establishing a student-run security operations center (SOC) powered by Splunk’s enterprise security solutions.

“We’re excited that our partnership with LA Tech will expand on the growing number of programs TekStream has with higher education institutions to create a new and improved pathway for students to enter the industry," says Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. Share

LA Tech’s Chief Information Officer, Dr. Thomas Hoover, alongside the University’s College of Engineering and Sciences, sought a solution that would enhance the university’s security posture while creating advantageous career opportunities for students. Partnering with TekStream provided an opportunity to do so without the lengthy amount of time traditionally required to create a program from the ground up.

Based on TekStream’s Workforce Academy, the student-run SOC offers students hands-on cybersecurity experience by working in a live, production-grade environment, speeding up their career readiness. The SOC aligns alert complexity with skill development, providing the university with cost-containment leverage while ensuring students engage in threat hunting, log analysis, incident response, and risk reporting at a comfortable skill level. All activities are mapped to NIST/NICE frameworks and supported by TekStream's expertise.

“The cybersecurity industry has a severe need for new, eager talent,” says Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. “We’re excited that our partnership with LA Tech will expand on the growing number of programs TekStream has with higher education institutions to create a new and improved pathway for students to enter the industry.”

With the student-run SOC established by TekStream and Splunk, LA Tech enhances its cybersecurity operations within its budget, benefiting from neighborhood watch-style security. The program will help the university attract high-achieving students interested in cybersecurity careers. With the accreditation received by the LA Tech program, students will graduate with over two years of cybersecurity experience and a transcript reflecting the complexity and breadth of their training. The first group of students will begin their training and manage SOC activities this fall semester. Within six months of launch, about 20 students are expected to be employed.

“The job market for new graduates is increasingly competitive, despite the need for new cybersecurity talent,” says Dr. Hoover. “We’re excited to give our students the competitive advantage they need to successfully launch their careers after graduation. At the same time, our partnership with TekStream and Splunk allows us an opportunity to create a long-term, affordable solution for shoring up our cyber defenses at the same time.”

Building on the success of similar programs at institutions such as Louisiana State University and The New Jersey Institute of Technology, LA Tech’s new student-run SOC is designed for a rapid launch, giving students the chance to upskill quickly. Increasingly, higher education institutions are adopting TekStream’s co-managed, student-operated SOCs as a cost-effective way to strengthen their cybersecurity posture while equipping students with a competitive edge as they begin their professional careers.

To learn more about TekStream’s Workforce Academy, visit: https://www.tekstream.com/workforce-development/.

About TekStream

TekStream, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, helps clients accelerate digital transformation by navigating complex technology environments through a combination of technical expertise and staffing solutions. Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream provides proven processes and methodologies to help companies with legacy systems migrate to the cloud faster, enabling them to become more agile, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies. Focused on collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development, TekStream’s unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses public sector vulnerabilities. Built on TekStream’s Splunk-powered MDR services, the model combines workforce development with a cost-deferment strategy that empowers organizations to maintain long-term ownership of their programs. With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and proudly maintains a 98% customer retention rate.