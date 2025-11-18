Webcash Global Inks MOU with CyberLogitec Vietnam to Expand B2B Fintech Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webcash Global (KOSDAQ: 053580, CEO Lee Sil-kwon) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CyberLogitec Vietnam, a subsidiary of CyberLogitec (CEO Song Young-kyu), to expand its B2B fintech business in Vietnam.

“Through our partnership with CyberLogitec Vietnam, a leading logistics and ERP company, we have established a new business environment that enables Vietnamese enterprises to seamlessly integrate financial management, taxation, and logistics operations." Share

Under the agreement, the two companies will leverage their technological expertise and industry networks to accelerate digital transformation in financial, logistics, and operational processes for Vietnamese companies.

The collaboration will focus on creating an integrated platform that connects Webcash Global’s corporate financial solutions with CyberLogitec Vietnam’s specialized ERP systems for shipping, logistics, ports, and manufacturing. By synchronizing these technologies, the companies aim to provide real-time visibility and control over key management functions—including cash flow, inventory, transportation, and taxation—empowering local companies to manage both financial and logistics data seamlessly within a single system.

The focus of Webcash Global will be on integrating its suite of financial solutions, including,

WeCMS , a cash management platform for mid- to large-sized enterprises.

, a cash management platform for mid- to large-sized enterprises. WeTax , an electronic tax invoicing and filing solution.

, an electronic tax invoicing and filing solution. WeBill365, a QR-based billing and payment automation service to enhance efficiency and automation in corporate financial operations.

CyberLogitec Vietnam will leverage its ‘OPUS’ and ‘ALLEGRO’ solution series, which cover the full logistics and supply chain spectrum from shipping and terminals to forwarding and warehousing, together with its manufacturing ERP and Global Development Center (GDC) capabilities, to enhance overall operational productivity for corporate clients.

Through this partnership, the two companies aim to digitalize the accounting and tax processes of local enterprises, which have traditionally relied on manual operations, while strengthening data-driven decision-making frameworks. As a result, Vietnamese companies can expect greater accuracy and transparency in managing both financial and operational activities.

Lee Moon-young, Head of CyberLogitec Vietnam, said, “The synergy between Webcash Global’s fintech solutions and our logistics and ERP technologies will create a new business model that enables clients to simultaneously optimize their financial and operational management. We will continue this collaboration to strengthen competitiveness and drive digital innovation for Vietnamese companies.”

Lee Sil-kwon, CEO of Webcash Global, stated, “Through our partnership with CyberLogitec Vietnam, a leading logistics and ERP company, we have established a new business environment that enables Vietnamese enterprises to seamlessly integrate financial management, taxation, and logistics operations. Beyond mere system integration, the agreement represents a key opportunity to drive innovation in Vietnam’s B2B fintech market.”