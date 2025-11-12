Origin Specialty and Land Improvement Contractors of America Announce Strategic Partnership for Site Preparation Industry

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Specialty Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Origin Specialty”), a leading national Managing General Agent (MGA) and partner company of Beyond Risk, and the Land Improvement Contractors of America (“LICA”) today announced a strategic partnership designed to provide LICA members with comprehensive insurance solutions for the site preparation (“site-prep”) industry. The program will be delivered through McGriff, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company.

“Origin Specialty’s commitment to supporting contractors aligns perfectly with LICA’s mission. This partnership strengthens the tools and resources available to our members and highlights the growing value of LICA’s national benefit network.” Share

This partnership combines Origin Specialty’s deep underwriting expertise in hard-to-place construction risks with LICA’s 75-year commitment to excellence in land improvement and McGriff’s extensive resources in specialized construction insurance. Together, the organizations will deliver comprehensive coverage, risk management services, and enhanced benefits specifically tailored to address the unique exposures faced by site-prep and horizontal contractors.

“This partnership marks a significant evolution in our General Liability offering,” said MaryBeth Schram, Head of Construction/Vice President at Origin Specialty. “Working directly with LICA and their members through McGriff, we’re providing exceptional coverage and policy forms designed to meet the contractual obligations that site preparation contractors require. Beyond insurance, this program delivers added value through OSHA compliance, loss control services, enhanced coverage forms, and exceptional claims handling – giving contractors the freedom to focus on what’s important to their business.”

Specialized Program Coverages:

Limits of $1M/$2M/$2M or $2M/$4M/$4M General Liability Limits

Blanket and Specific Additional Insured Endorsements, including Completed Operations

Per Project Aggregate with no cap

Blanket Waiver of Subrogation

Primary Non-Contributory coverage

No exclusions for Subsidence, Tract work, Residential operations, XCU (Explosion, Collapse, Underground), Earth Movement or PFAS

Value-Added Services:

OSHA compliance assistance

Loss control services

Industry-leading claims handling

With in-house quoting and binding authority, Origin Specialty provides fast, flexible solutions and multiple deductible options to meet diverse contractor needs.

“Origin Specialty’s commitment to supporting contractors aligns perfectly with LICA’s mission,” said Allison Hack, Executive Vice President of LICA. “This partnership strengthens the tools and resources available to our members and highlights the growing value of LICA’s national benefit network.”

For more information on the Origin Site-Prep Program or to obtain a quote, contact:

Charlie Page

McGriff

charlie.page@mgriff.com

Marisa Elrod

McGriff

marisa.elrod@mcgriff.com

Or visit www.origin-specialty.com or your local LICA representative.

About the Land Improvement Contractors of America

Founded in 1950, LICA is a national association of earthmoving contractors dedicated to conserving our land and water resources. LICA promotes high standards of workmanship in resource management and land improvement practices, while providing members with education, exclusive benefits, and valuable networking opportunities. LICA members work with professionalism, conservation, and pride—values represented by the familiar LICA triangle proudly displayed on their equipment.

About Origin Specialty Underwriters Agency, LLC

Origin Specialty is a leading national Managing General Agent (MGA) headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company specializes in providing tailored insurance solutions for traditionally underserved hard-to-place risks for small and medium-size businesses, with a primary focus on the construction, hospitality, restaurant, farm and ranch industries. Origin Specialty is committed to redefining the specialty insurance landscape through a client-focused approach, in-house operational and claims expertise, and innovative underwriting.

For more information, visit www.origin-specialty.com.

About Beyond Risk

Beyond Risk Management, Inc. (“Beyond Risk”) was created to become the largest and most comprehensive independent risk management solutions provider to help middle-market and SMB clients manage their risks. Transparency, trust, and integrity underpin how we operate and are the hallmarks behind our success, along with an unwavering commitment to helping make a difference in a client’s approach to risk.