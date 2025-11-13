TKO and Polymarket Announce First-of-Its-Kind Sports Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) and Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, today announced a comprehensive multi-year partnership in which Polymarket will become the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of UFC and Zuffa Boxing.

The agreement establishes UFC and Zuffa Boxing as the first sports organizations to integrate prediction market technology directly into the live fan experience. Polymarket will create a new storytelling metric, visualizing fan sentiment and perceived momentum that complements, not competes with, regulated sports betting.

“By partnering with Shayne and his team at Polymarket, we’re unlocking a new dimension of fan engagement,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO, TKO. “Integrating Polymarket with the UFC and Zuffa Boxing live experience will help fans interact with these events in real time, transforming passive viewership into active participation.”

“Few sports generate emotion and debate like the UFC,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “By bringing prediction markets to the broadcast and arena, we’re giving fans a new way to be part of the action — not just watching outcomes but watching the world’s expectations evolve with every round.”

As the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of UFC, Polymarket will strategically activate its brand across a wide array of UFC premium assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content.

Among the highlights, Polymarket will power the first-ever real-time Fan Prediction Scoreboard within UFC broadcasts. This innovative integration will offer a dynamic new layer of storytelling that visualizes how fans around the world are forecasting each fight as it unfolds. The Fan Prediction Scoreboard will transform fan sentiment into a visible, data-driven narrative that measures the unofficial “pulse” of the audience in real time for every UFC event.

UFC and Polymarket will also collaborate on a new custom social series entitled Matchup Predictions – Who’s Next? that will run across official @UFC Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X channels following UFC events. Who’s Next? will highlight potential matchups for top UFC superstars and champions coming off a win. The speculative nature of these posts will spark social debate and engagement and create a topical market for Polymarket to host on their platform.

Polymarket will also have the distinction of serving as the first official brand partner of Zuffa Boxing, the new professional boxing promotion launching in January 2026.

As the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of Zuffa Boxing, Polymarket will bring its unique fan engagement experiences to Zuffa Boxing events, featuring in-arena activations and custom digital and social content.

Starting in 2026, all UFC and Zuffa Boxing events will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+, which will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and Polymarket users.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2025.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport’s rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.