Redwire Announces Contract to Deliver Uncrewed Aerial Systems to Croation Border Patrol

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has been contracted to deliver its Penguin C VTOL uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and Octopus gimbal cameral payloads to the Croatian Border Patrol.

Funded under the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), which supports countries within the European Union in the management of external borders and the fight against cross-border crime, this contract will supply Croatia with the means to monitor their borders and respond to potential threats or other unlawful activities. Building on successful border patrol deployments around the globe, Edge Autonomy has provided multiple UAS solutions that have proven especially effective in austere environments.

“Redwire understands the importance of national security for our allies, and we are committed to supporting the ISR missions that help keep their borders protected,” said Steve Adlich, President of Edge Autonomy. “We have a long-standing history of successful operations with our customers in the European Union, and we are honored to be chosen again by Frontex to provide border patrol technology.”

Edge Autonomy has supported previous Frontex contracts in other European Union countries with its UAS solutions and gimbal camera technology and is experienced in flying missions throughout Europe.

Frontex is largely focused on serving the Schengen area in Europe, a zone where internal border controls have been largely abolished to allow for free and unrestricted movement between member countries. With hundreds of millions of travelers entering the Schengen area every year, border authorities are faced with the challenge of quickly and efficiently identifying potential nefarious activity without causing delays for travelers. Autonomous technology from Edge Autonomy will allow for additional airborne surveillance solutions to help differentiate between approved travel and actions that need additional attention from border security personnel.

Edge Autonomy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwire, specializes in delivering innovative uncrewed aerial systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by the DoD, U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies, and allied governments. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Edge Autonomy’s experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.