Capitolis Expands Novation Service with Straight-Through Processing for Societe Generale Prime Brokerage Asset Management Client

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitolis, the financial technology company, has developed an expanded novations solution in partnership with Societe Generale, enabling the prime broker to be the first to offer full straight-through processing (STP) of FX options novations. Societe Generale approached Capitolis seeking a fully automated solution enabling its clients to novate FX options within its network without manual intervention.

Leveraging the Capitolis Novations platform, and in collaboration with Societe Generale, Capitolis delivered a solution that increases speed, automates a primarily manual process, and reduces operational requirements. Capitolis conducts the novations on its platform, which then messages into Societe Generale’s TRM system. The solution is now live on the Capitolis Novations platform and available for banks seeking full STP processes for FX options novations.

“Capitolis is proud to offer Societe Generale Prime Brokerage a fully STP solution,” said Ben Tobin, Co-Head of Market Development for Portfolio Optimization, Capitolis. “We are grateful to Societe Generale for bringing together all parties, and it has been great to get this over the line as we welcome our first asset manager on the Capitolis Novations platform.”

Luke White, Head of Foreign Exchange Prime Brokerage, EMEA & APAC, Societe Generale said, “Once again, Societe Generale builds on its well-earned reputation for financial innovation by bridging a critical gap between the two market dominant players in the upstream and midstream world of trade processing. This solution delivers a more efficient netted portfolio of exposures, helping both clients and banks recycle credit, reduce leverage, and boost trading efficiency.”

The Capitolis Novations platform, the only FX novation platform on the market, helps drive efficiencies, safely expanding execution opportunities within the FX market and further reducing its risk and capital footprint. As Capitolis continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the successful implementation of straight-through processing for FX option novations sets a new standard for efficiency and automation in the financial industry.

To learn more about Capitolis and its Novations platform, visit https://capitolis.com/novations/.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation & Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC’s World's Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain’s New York Business as one of New York City’s Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.