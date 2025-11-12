Ez-XBRL Solutions and EcoActive Launch Agentic-AI Platform to Power Connected, Governed Enterprise Disclosure

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ez-XBRL Solutions and EcoActive today announced an agentic-AI enabled disclosure management platform that gives Finance and Sustainability leaders a single, controlled environment to manage and publish enterprise disclosures across multiple jurisdictions.

Organizations operating across the US, Europe, and other advanced markets are facing converging Financial and ESG requirements, faster scrutiny, and rising expectations for transparency. Ez-XBRL and EcoActive are responding by redefining disclosure management: the new solution replaces fragmented, end-of-cycle reporting with a single, intelligence-driven environment built for control, transparency, and speed. It leverages 15+ years of experience with large enterprises, a decade of patented AI automation, to deliver a solution that is production-ready — not experimental.

“Disclosure management has entered a new era,” said Aneet Kumar, President, Ez-XBRL Solutions and EcoActive. “Our Agentic AI approach orchestrates the full reporting workflow, applies the right checks at every step, and gives leadership confidence that what they publish is complete, transparent, and supportable.”

A coordinated, intelligence-led environment

Agentic, workflow-native AI : AI agents coordinate data intake, authoring, review, approval, and reporting — with built-in validations at every step, freeing teams to focus on insight, not process.

: AI agents coordinate data intake, authoring, review, approval, and reporting — with built-in validations at every step, freeing teams to focus on insight, not process. Embedded quality and cross-domain controls : A central validation layer enforces finance and sustainability rules, ensuring disclosures are complete, consistent, and defensible.

: A central validation layer enforces finance and sustainability rules, ensuring disclosures are complete, consistent, and defensible. Finance and ESG in one workflow : A single process for financial and sustainability reporting ensures cross-domain data integrity allowing reviews to run on the same cadence without extra reconciliation.

: A single process for financial and sustainability reporting ensures cross-domain data integrity allowing reviews to run on the same cadence without extra reconciliation. Embedded Digital reporting: Reports are structured for modern digital-reporting environments as they are created, enabling an additional layer of transparency, drill-down, and auditability.

Built for strategic Finance and Sustainability leadership

For CFOs and CSOs, the platform elevates the focus from routine compliance activity to strategic oversight. In-line Finance and ESG validations, combined with a single governed workflow for all teams, reduce late-stage rework and enable timely review and decision-making. Every AI-assisted step is fully traceable, delivering audit-ready transparency while leadership concentrates on performance, risk, and stakeholder expectations.

About Ez-XBRL Solutions

Ez-XBRL Solutions is a global provider of enterprise digital reporting and disclosure technology, helping organizations structure, validate, and publish quality reports through advanced automation and AI.

About EcoActive

EcoActive provides a modern sustainability and disclosure platform that enables collection, standardization, and assurance-ready ESG reporting on a unified, data-driven foundation.