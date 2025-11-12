Voyager and Infleqtion Partner to Launch Quantum Era in Space

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: VOYG] and Infleqtion, a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum technology, announced a strategic partnership to advance dual-use quantum technology in low-Earth orbit and beyond. The collaboration marks a major milestone in the growing convergence of the quantum and aerospace industries. This announcement follows Infleqtion’s plans to go public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X [NASDAQ: CCCX].

“We’re bringing quantum utility out of the lab and into operational theater,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager Technologies. “We’re unlocking a completely new class of dual-use capabilities with quantum timing, sensing and computing in space, strengthening the backbone of next-generation space infrastructure and ensuring mission continuity in increasingly contested domains.”

The two companies intend to demonstrate advanced quantum technologies, beginning with the integration of Infleqtion’s Tiqker Quantum atomic clock aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and then Starlab, the next generation space station platform designed to replace the ISS. The addition of an alternate high-precision, secure time source in space is expected to provide impact to commercial and national security missions, including those associated with Golden Dome, enabling autonomous spacecraft coordination and secure communications across constellations.

“The advantages of quantum technology multiply in space,” said Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion. “In orbit, precision timing and sensing can improve navigation, enable new kinds of communication and make our critical infrastructure more resilient. We expect that our partnership with Voyager will demonstrate how quantum timing and sensing can enhance the reliability, scalability and security of space infrastructure, delivering real impact in space.”

Infleqtion’s quantum technologies have been at the forefront of quantum innovation for more than a decade, including contributions to NASA’s Cold Atom Lab, currently operating on the ISS. Building on this foundation, Infleqtion and Voyager will work to extend quantum capabilities into the commercial era, powering a new generation of spaceborne data, navigation and sensing applications.

Space-based quantum systems are emerging as a potential cornerstone of future infrastructure, and this collaboration represents one of the first concrete steps toward operational quantum infrastructure in orbit.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum technology. Infleqtion designs and builds quantum computers, precision sensors, and quantum software for governments, enterprises, and research institutions. Infleqtion’s commercial portfolio includes quantum computers as well as quantum RF systems, quantum clocks, and inertial navigation solutions. Infleqtion is the partner of choice for governments and commercial customers seeking cutting-edge quantum capabilities. Infleqtion announced in September 2025 it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (Nasdaq: CCCX). For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

