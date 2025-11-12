Tideworks and TOTE Complete Mainsail 10 Deployment Across Alaska and U.S. Mainland Terminals

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced that TOTE Maritime Alaska’s (TOTE) Anchorage operations have completed a hosted deployment of Tideworks’ Mainsail 10 TOS. This milestone marks the completion of a multi-year modernization initiative to unify TOTE’s operations on a next-generation TOS platform.

With Anchorage’s go-live, TOTE has fully transitioned to Tideworks’ marine TOS across all of its Alaska and U.S. mainland terminals, following deployments in Jacksonville (2020) and Tacoma (2024). Mainsail 10 provides a modern, cloud-hosted TOS solution that improves visibility, automates workflows, and streamlines cargo management across terminals. The deployment delivers a unified view of operations, improving efficiency, consistency, and performance across TOTE’s network.

“We’re proud to bring this project to completion and have every terminal now operating on the new Mainsail system,” said Joey Halverson, vice president of operations at TOTE Maritime Alaska. “This is a big win for our operations and reflects the hard work and dedication of many key partners and team members across the organization. We’re proud to take this step forward in strengthening efficiency, consistency, and reliability throughout our network.”

The deployment also highlights the flexibility of Mainsail 10 to meet unique operational requirements. The Tideworks team has collaborated with TOTE throughout the years to configure the system for specialized workflows, particularly in Alaska, and to support new process efficiencies, including expanded and modernized EDI integrations. These enhancements ensure the platform aligns with TOTE’s business operations while maintaining continuity, resiliency, and simplified maintenance across terminals.

“TOTE has been a valued Tideworks partner for more than two decades, and this deployment represents our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks Technology. “With our hosted Mainsail 10 TOS, TOTE gains a modern, fully supported platform that streamlines technology management, empowering their team to focus on growth and optimizing terminal performance.”

The successful transition in Alaska demonstrates Tideworks’ ability to deliver complex implementations in active terminal environments. TOTE is positioned to operate with greater agility and responsiveness, supported by a system that adapts to evolving business and customer needs.

About TOTE Maritime Alaska

TOTE Maritime Alaska, LLC, part of the TOTE Group organization, operates a dedicated fleet of roll-on/roll-off vessels serving the Alaska market with dependable, twice-weekly service between Tacoma, Washington, and Anchorage, Alaska. For more information on TOTE Maritime Alaska, visit www.totemaritime.com.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks Technology, Inc. is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal rail terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.