Visby Medical Tackles STI Epidemic with First At-Home FDA-Authorized PCR Test in Partnership with Google Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visby Medical today announced the national launch of the first-of-its-kind FDA-authorized at-home PCR test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in women, redefining how sexual health is diagnosed and treated. The palm-sized test, now available nationwide with seamless virtual care support and rapid home delivery, accurately detects three of the most common and often asymptomatic infections—chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis—in just 30 minutes.

This news comes on the heels of Visby having a long standing history of addressing healthcare epidemics in the U.S., first in 2020 with COVID-19 and now with STIs as rates continue to rise across the country. Millions of Americans still face significant barriers to convenient testing and treatment, including costs, time constraints, and concerns about privacy. According to the Office on Women’s Health, more than 9 million women in the U.S. are diagnosed with an STI each year, many without noticeable symptoms, increasing the risk of serious health complications. Left untreated, common STIs can lead to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, and life-threatening ectopic pregnancies. Visby is addressing these barriers by providing accessible, discreet, and rapid at-home care.

“Today marks a paradigm shift,” said Dr. Gary Schoolnik, chief medical officer at Visby Medical, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, and former chief of Stanford Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases who worked closely with the White House during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve created a device empowering women to take immediate control of their sexual health—privately, accurately, and on their own terms. By compressing the time from suspicion to treatment, we’re closing critical gaps in women's healthcare.”

Connectivity that Empowers At-Home Care

Google Cloud is supporting Visby’s vision to transform healthcare access, providing the secure, scalable, and AI-ready infrastructure for its digital platform. This partnership ensures users can seamlessly transition from receiving test results to accessing medical care through Optum Now, and positions Visby’s platform to integrate future AI-driven healthcare solutions. With this support, Visby’s app now offers an end-to-end consumer experience—from at-home PCR testing to digital results and medical guidance—with the highest levels of privacy and trust.

“At Google Cloud, we’re committed to using technology to make healthcare more accessible, intuitive, and human-centered,” said Aashima Gupta, global director of Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. “By combining Visby’s breakthrough diagnostic technology with Google Cloud’s AI technologies we’re helping Visby deliver accurate results and actionable next steps in the moments that matter most. This is what the future of personal health should look like – private, real-time, and right at your fingertips.”

Instant Delivery through Leading Last-Mile Platforms

To enhance accessibility, convenience, and discretion, the product is available for on-demand delivery via instant-commerce leader Gopuff, which powers deliveries placed on Visby.com straight to customers’ doors, and leading local commerce platform DoorDash. This enables discrete, immediate home delivery in ten major metropolitan areas—including the San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, and New York—with ongoing expansion planned for additional regions in the near future.

Expanded Reach through Leading Digital Health Platforms

Visby’s omni-channel distribution spans leading e-commerce and digital health platforms, bringing the palm-sized sexual health test to consumers nationwide. Available now on Everlywell.com, the test expands private, self-directed access to millions of consumers through Everlywell’s established diagnostics platform.

“STI testing still carries significant barriers—stigma, access, and time,” said Julia Cheek, Founder and CEO of Everlywell. “We're breaking those down by launching Visby’s revolutionary device on Everlywell.com, empowering individuals to easily and confidently manage their sexual health at home.”

Looking Ahead: AI-Enabled Care & Product Roadmap

Visby will continue to build on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform with Gemini-based functionality, creating next-generation care experiences. Over the next year, AI-driven guidance will be seamlessly integrated into the user interface, providing personalized patient education and wellness advice. This could include proactive tips for sexual health, reminders for follow-up testing, and other general wellness information tailored to each user's profile.

In addition, Visby Medical continues to innovate with upcoming products including a men’s Sexual Health test, a comprehensive sore throat panel detecting strep and common viruses, and a urinary tract infection test with antibiotic resistance detection capability, further emphasizing their commitment to clinical-grade care delivered directly to homes.

The Visby Women’s Sexual Health PCR test is available for $149.99, covering the entire testing and treatment consultation process. Users simply swab themselves, insert the sample into the device, and receive lab-quality results within 30 minutes through a mobile app developed on Google Cloud and available for download at all major mobile app stores. The test is an eligible expense for both FSA and HSA accounts. For more information on Visby’s Women’s Sexual Health Test, visit visby.com.

About Visby Medical

Founded in 2012, Visby Medical is revolutionizing infectious disease diagnosis by empowering both physicians and patients to accurately test for infections anywhere, anytime, with laboratory accuracy. The company’s proprietary technology platform delivers true PCR results in under 30 minutes through the world’s first instrument-free, single-use PCR tests that fit in the palm of your hand. Currently, Visby Medical offers FDA-cleared tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), available both in point-of-care settings and now directly to consumers at home, and respiratory infections (COVID-19 and flu), available for point-of-care settings. Visby Medical is actively expanding its platform with a wide range of future tests for the at-home and point-of-care markets. For more information, visit visby.com. Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn.