Acumatica Bolsters PRCA Rodeo Engagement with Sponsorship of Professional Bull Riders T.J. Gray and Jace Trosclair

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumatica, a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions, today announced a sponsorship agreement with professional bull riders T.J. Gray and Jace Trosclair. These sponsorships follow Acumatica’s recently announced partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), an Acumatica customer, and highlight the company’s association with high-performing athletes and communities who exemplify strength, agility, and perseverance.

Gray, who just finished the 2025 season ranked fifth in the world, brings a relentless work ethic and consistent presence in the arena. With a focus on control, skill, and mental toughness, Gray is building momentum with every ride and looking to make his mark at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas this December.

Known for his focus on positivity and fearless determination, Trosclair is a rising star in professional bull riding, finishing sixth in the 2024 world standings. With appearances planned at major competitions throughout 2025-2026, Trosclair represents the next generation of elite rodeo athletes.

“T.J. and Jace represent everything we admire in rodeo athletes—resilience, commitment, and the ability to thrive in high-pressure situations,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “We’re proud to support them as they take on the toughest bulls and biggest stages. These partnerships reflect our broader commitment to empowering champions and celebrating success in and out of the arena.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, Gray and Trosclair will wear Acumatica-branded apparel and gear during competition and collaborate on fan engagement and marketing initiatives. They join a growing roster of Acumatica-sponsored athletes, including LPGA star Lilia Vu and INDYCAR driver Scott McLaughlin. Acumatica also proudly partners with customer racing teams Venture Engineering and Kellymoss.

“Rodeo is about striving for excellence and having the courage to get back up after a fall,” said Trosclair. “Partnering with Acumatica is an opportunity to align with a sponsor that shares the values that drive me: hard work, determination, and resilience.”

“Just like me, Acumatica is all about rising to the challenge, doing the work, and showing up with integrity,” said Gray. “It means a lot to have the support of a company that respects what we do and sees the connection between elite performance in the arena and excellence in business.”

These sponsorships strengthen Acumatica’s growing presence in the rodeo world, following its selection as the Official ERP Software of the PRCA and NFR. Through these partnerships, Acumatica is engaging with the rodeo community while showcasing the performance and flexibility of its modern cloud ERP platform.

Fans can learn more about Acumatica’s sports partnerships at https://www.acumatica.com/sponsorships/.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.