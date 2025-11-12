Professional Fighters League Announces EFX Sports as Official and Exclusive Sports Supplement Partner in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a partnership with EFX Sports to become the official and exclusive sports supplement brand of the PFL in the U.S.

Mirroring the PFL’s dedication to evolving the sport of MMA, EFX Sports is an international sports nutrition company recognized around the world for its quality, innovation, and commitment to drug-free purity in sports supplements.

The brand was established in 2005 in Billings, Montana, and now has 150 staff members dedicated to helping athletes maximize their potential through products they guarantee are 100% banned-substance free.

EFX Sports will play an integral role by providing PFL athletes with products to fuel their rigorous training regimens and fights. As part of the partnership, EFX Sports will collaborate with PFL to develop a co-branded product, with the EFX Sports logo appearing on the SmartCage canvas starting in 2026.

“PFL is excited to be partnering with a cutting-edge team like EFX Sports to bring our athletes and fans the highest quality of products,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “Like the PFL, EFX Sports is pushing the boundaries of innovation within the sports industry. We believe this collaboration can further the space of MMA, ensure fighter safety, and create the next generation of athletes.”

“The PFL represents the future of combat sports, and we’re proud to fuel that future,” said Dr. Jeff Golini, CEO, co-founder, and executive scientist at EFX Sports. “Our mission is to give these elite athletes every natural advantage possible to dominate in the cage and recover stronger.” Through this partnership, Dr. Jeff will serve as the PFL's Official Performance Nutrition Advisor, lending his decades of experience in formulating leading supplements and working with elite athletes.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the “win and advance” tournament format. PFL has three fight products: PFL World Tournament, PFL Champions Series, and PFL International Leagues. PFL is broadcast and streamed live to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors, including SURJ, Ares, 885 Capital, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth and global sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT EFX SPORTS

EFX Sports is an innovative sports nutrition company dedicated to enhancing athletic performance and recovery. They design and manufacture cutting-edge products at their own USA facility, utilizing patented ingredients. Their mission is to provide athletes of all levels with scientifically backed, premium supplements to help them perform at their peak, recover faster, and gain a competitive advantage. At its core, EFX Sports is driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to helping people live stronger, more active lives.

