Nucleai and University of Glasgow Partner to Pioneer Multimodal Precision Medicine for Colorectal Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel & GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology for precision medicine, and the University of Glasgow, a global leader in spatial proteomics and transcriptomics research, today announced a collaboration to identify and validate predictive biomarkers for colorectal cancer (CRC) and advanced polyp incidence. The project leverages artificial intelligence and multimodal spatial biology data, combining tissue, molecular, and clinical data to improve patient risk stratification and early detection.

The collaboration will analyze data from the Integrated Technologies for Improved Polyp Surveillance (INCISE) study - one of the world’s most comprehensive and unique colon precancerous polyp cohorts - to uncover how tissue architecture, cell-to-cell interactions, and molecular signaling influence cancer progression. These insights will lay the foundation to develop clinically validated precision diagnostic products, designed to predict disease risk and personalize surveillance strategies.

Harnessing AI and Multimodal Data to Predict and Prevent Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer remains one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers, with outcomes heavily dependent on early detection and accurate risk assessment. Current surveillance programs often suffer from overuse and limited precision, leading to unnecessary procedures and missed opportunities for cancer detection and prevention.

The collaboration combines the University of Glasgow’s clinical and pathology excellence with Nucleai’s scalable multimodal spatial pipeline, the most advanced in the world for spatial proteomics and tissue-level AI analysis. This pipeline integrates multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF), IHC, H&E, and clinical data in an automated, AI-driven workflow, enabling biomarker discovery and validation at unprecedented scale and accuracy.

“This collaboration is a significant step toward realizing the promise of multimodal spatial precision medicine,” said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. “By combining Glasgow’s leadership in spatial biology with our AI-powered platform, we’re moving from discovery to deployable diagnostics - translating complex biological data into actionable clinical insights.”

Nigel Jamieson, Professor of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic surgery, University of Glasgow, added: “Deep phenotyping of pathology specimens using spatial omics technologies has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of disease mechanisms and progression, and to drive the discovery of novel spatial biomarkers. Through SPARC (Spatial Pathology Analytic for Research and Clinical Integration), we have established substantial spatial-omics capability at the University of Glasgow, empowering us to better characterize a wide range of immune conditions and cancers, including colorectal and pancreatic cancer. SPARC and the University of Glasgow are at the forefront of this spatial biology revolution, but a key challenge remains — the integration of multimodal data encompassing clinical information, tissue imaging, and computational pathology. Our partnership with Nucleai will help us address this challenge and accelerate the translation of spatial biology insights into clinical practice, ultimately improving patient care.”

Joanne Edwards, Professor of Translational Cancer Pathology, University of Glasgow, added: “The INCISE study represents a transformative opportunity to understand colorectal cancer at a systems level. By integrating spatial biology with clinical data, we’re uncovering the hidden architecture of disease progression. This partnership with Nucleai allows us to translate these insights into predictive tools that can truly personalize surveillance and prevention strategies — bringing precision medicine into routine care.”

A New Approach for Deployable Diagnostics

Nucleai’s approach uniquely integrates high dimensionality multimodal data for biomarker discovery and applies complexity reduction techniques to translate those discoveries into scalable diagnostic tests. This strategy bridges the gap between advanced discovery science and real-world clinical deployment - enabling broad accessibility without compromising biological depth. Unlike approaches based solely on low-complexity or H&E data, Nucleai’s platform captures a greater biological context of disease, yielding more predictive and clinically actionable tests.

Building the Future of Precision Medicine

This project marks the first step in Nucleai’s broader initiative to build a global precision medicine network - connecting academia, life science tools, and clinical institutions. By extending its platform beyond drug development into diagnostics, Nucleai is positioning itself as the operating system for next-generation precision medicine, capable of translating biological complexity into clinical action.

“And this is just the beginning,” Veidman added. “We’re preparing additional announcements that will expand our multimodal collaborations and further solidify our role in shaping the future of precision medicine.”

About Nucleai

Nucleai is an AI-powered precision medicine company using spatial biology and tissue imaging to understand the biological context of disease. Its large-scale multimodal platform combines spatial proteomics, transcriptomics, and clinical data to uncover predictive biomarkers that drive better patient outcomes. Nucleai partners with leading pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and academic institutions worldwide. Learn more at www.nucleai.ai.

About the University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow is a world-leading research institution and a global leader in spatial proteomics and transcriptomics. Its Institute of Cancer Sciences drives innovation in translational and precision medicine, bringing discovery science into real-world clinical practice.

About SPARC

SPARC (Spatial Pathology Analytics for Research and Clinical Integration) is a translational research program at the University of Glasgow, led by Professors Joanne Edwards and Nigel Jamieson. It combines advanced spatial multi-omic technologies with analytic workflows to enable the discovery and validation of biomarkers from human diagnostic tissue for both research and clinical translation.