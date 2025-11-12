Atomic Launches First-of-Its-Kind Model to Help MedTech Startups Bridge the Gap from Vision to Venture

SAN FRANCISCO & BOSTON & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic launches today as a first-of-its-kind service offering for MedTech startups built to bridge the gap between breakthrough concepts and investor-ready ventures.

Built by three industry leaders, Goodwin (legal), Three Bridges (business and financial), and Match Health Collective (strategic marketing and design) - Atomic provides a fully integrated suite of legal, financial, and strategic services that equip founders with everything they need to become VC ready.

In a rapidly evolving investment landscape, early-stage MedTech founders face growing pressure to demonstrate market readiness before securing funding from institutional VC investors. With investors waiting longer and expecting stronger legal, financial, and strategic foundations, raising capital has never been more challenging.

Unlike traditional accelerators or advisory firms, Atomic offers a fixed fee, zero-equity model that provides founders with tangible deliverables, from IP strategy and financial models to investor decks and branding. Designed for a select number of high-potential companies, Atomic gives founders the depth of guidance and expert alignment needed to accelerate toward market leadership. This model reflects Atomic’s long-term partnership philosophy: by offering these integrated services at a lower upfront cost, it aims to help promising founders reach funding milestones faster and continue supporting them as they scale.

“After supporting countless VC financings over the years, the biggest challenge we see for MedTech companies that come to us is the significant gap between innovative technology and a real fundable business,” said Marty Gomez, partner at Goodwin and Co-Founder of Atomic. “By aligning legal, financial, and market strategy from the outset, we help a select group of founders show up ready for investors and positioned to lead the next generation of MedTech innovation.”

The first company to complete the Atomic program, Contrario Medical raised $2.3M in seed funding within five weeks, establishing a strong foundation for rapid growth.

Program Highlights

Zero equity - founders retain full ownership

Tangible deliverables - complete investor-ready data room

Tailored programs – customized to each company’s stage and goals

Ongoing support – access to investor networks, events, and media visibility

To learn more about the program, visit atomicmedtech.com

About Goodwin

Goodwin is a full service life cycle law firm that supports MedTech companies from formation through exit and every stage in between. We routinely support MedTech companies in important transactions like VC financings and M&A. By seeing the full life cycle, Goodwin knows what legal items are (and are not) critical to the ultimate success of a MedTech company, and they work with their clients to make sure that a legal issue will never stand in the way of the ultimate success of the company. Goodwin’s legal areas of expertise are custom built to support the needs of a MedTech company (e.g., corporate, IP, regulatory and compliance, and much more).

About Three Bridges

Three Bridges M&C is a Medtech boutique advisory and management consulting firm. With more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, business development, M&A and global commercialization, Three Bridges helps founders and executives shape financial models, refine fundraising strategies, improve efficiency, create sustainable business plans and ROI evidence that attract institutional investment.

About Match Health Collective

Match Health Collective is a full-service healthcare marketing agency specializing in brand strategy, messaging, and digital engagement for MedTech and life science companies. With over two decades of experience across diverse therapeutic areas and technologies, Match Health helps innovators translate complex science into clear, compelling stories that drive visibility, clinical adoption, and investment readiness.