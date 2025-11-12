WealthFeed Announces Strategic Collaboration with Proofpoint to Deliver Modern Compliance Capabilities to Growing Advisory Firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WealthFeed, the AI-powered money-in-motion prospecting and enrichment platform for financial advisors, today announced a strategic collaboration with Proofpoint, Inc., a global leader in technology for digital communications compliance, security, and supervision.

Through a new integration, WealthFeed has implemented Proofpoint’s Patrol API directly into its platform, delivering real-time communication supervision, automated compliance review, and scalable prospecting workflows to advisory firms of all sizes. Advisory firms that already use Proofpoint can connect their Patrol API feed directly into WealthFeed, maintaining existing compliance workflows, policies, and oversight protocols.

Proofpoint is the leading compliance and archiving platform among financial advisory firms. This new partnership will enable joint clients to utilize the compliance tool in WealthFeed. Financial advisors can now identify new leads, automate compliant communications, and scale client engagement with enterprise-level safeguards.

Integration Streamlines Compliance for Growth-Minded Advisors

The partnership strengthens advisor compliance across digital channels, including email, LinkedIn, and personalized handwritten notes generated through WealthFeed’s platform. Together, the companies will enable advisors to grow faster, communicate more efficiently, and maintain full compliance at scale. Among other enhancements, the integration delivers:

Automated supervision of communications for compliance and brand consistency.

Flexible configuration for advisors using WealthFeed’s built-in Patrol API, as well as enterprises connecting their existing Proofpoint instance.

Streamlined workflows aligned with firm-level supervision policies.

Executive Commentary on the Integration

“Growth and compliance no longer need to be separate conversations,” said Sam Kendree, Co-founder and President, WealthFeed. “Proofpoint’s Patrol API allows us to extend enterprise-grade compliance to every advisory firm on the WealthFeed platform. Advisors can now communicate and prospect confidently, knowing that every message is both effective and compliant.”

For smaller firms, it means they have access to real-time marketing supervision that was once out of reach. Larger institutions also benefit from seamless integration with their existing Proofpoint environments.

“Proofpoint is dedicated to helping regulated firms modernize how they govern communications in the face of digital sprawl and evolving regulatory pressure,” said Harry Labana, SVP & GM, Archiving, Compliance and Digital Risk, Proofpoint. “Our new partnership with WealthFeed enables advisors to combine AI-powered prospecting with built-in compliance oversight. Together, we’re helping firms accelerate digital engagement while maintaining the highest standards of supervision and data protection.”

About WealthFeed

WealthFeed is an AI-powered prospecting and client engagement platform purpose-built for financial advisors by financial advisors. Leveraging enriched, real-time data, WealthFeed enables advisors to identify high-intent, money-in-motion prospects and automates personalized outreach, enhancing engagement, client retention, and long-term growth. WealthFeed's intuitive and SOC 2 Type II-compliant platform empowers advisors to own their data and their time, letting them focus on what matters most: serving clients and their families. Learn more at www.wealthfeed.com.