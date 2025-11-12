Team Velocity and VINCUE Partner to Deliver AI-Driven Trade Cycle Intelligence, Automating Acquisition from the Service Lane to the Showroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Velocity and VINCUE, two of the fastest-growing companies in retail automotive technology, announced from the main stage at VINCUE UNLEASHED25 the launch of Trade Cycle Intelligence, an innovative co-developed solution designed to automate the vehicle trade cycle.

Trade Cycle Intelligence combines customer and equity data from Team Velocity with market and inventory performance data from VINCUE to target, engage, and activate earned customers into a trade cycle that supports vehicle acquisition and sales. This industry-first solution automates the manual processes related to legacy vehicle exchange programs.

The collaboration began after a mutual customer invited both companies to solve a shared challenge: driving more return-to-market transactions. Brian Benstock, Vice President and General Manager of Paragon Acura and Paragon Honda, the top-performing Acura and Honda dealerships globally, first focused on identifying opportunities in the service lane, then broadened the initiative to engage all previously sold customers.

“It's simple: AI doesn't replace people—it rewards those who use it,” said Benstock. “Our integration turns every role, from the porter to the top, into a data wizard. They spot oil-change upsells before the invoice prints, advisors wow owners with history-rich recommendations, BDC turns 'thanks for your service' into 'and here's your new lease.' Six cars sold from service? Ancient history. Thirty-five's the new baseline. This isn't a disruption. It's domination.”

Value to Dealerships

Service Lane Workflow: When a vehicle is checked in for service, dealerships can scan the VIN or license plate to receive a real-time trade value from VINCUE. Apollo then applies this data against its upgrade matrix to generate personalized, equity-driven upgrade offers—creating consistent upsell opportunities right at check-in.

When a vehicle is checked in for service, dealerships can scan the VIN or license plate to receive a real-time trade value from VINCUE. Apollo then applies this data against its upgrade matrix to generate personalized, equity-driven upgrade offers—creating consistent upsell opportunities right at check-in. Omni-Channel Acquisition: Service appointments and earned customer targeting creates new opportunities in VINCUE to be worked by acquisition specialists. Buying managers can now source more inventory to take advantage of market opportunities in real time, while also strengthening relationships with existing customers.

Service appointments and earned customer targeting creates new opportunities in VINCUE to be worked by acquisition specialists. Buying managers can now source more inventory to take advantage of market opportunities in real time, while also strengthening relationships with existing customers. Return-to-Market: Tailored offers and communication engage and activate previously sold customers into a trade cycle that generates new sales and acquisitions, improving return-to-market for earned customers.

Tailored offers and communication engage and activate previously sold customers into a trade cycle that generates new sales and acquisitions, improving return-to-market for earned customers. Ecosystem Synergy: Consumers can request a trade valuation directly through Apollo Sites. VINCUE powers the valuation behind the scenes, providing real-time results within the native Apollo interface. These trade values flow through Apollo’s entire ecosystem, ensuring one consistent valuation powers service, sales, marketing, and website experiences.

“This integration marks another milestone in our mission to deliver a seamless, data-driven experience,” said David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Velocity. “Adding VINCUE gives dealers another trusted option while ensuring consistency across every touchpoint.”

Chris Hoke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VINCUE, added, “Partnering with Team Velocity allows us to deliver market-leading trade data where dealers need it most—helping them connect information to action and drive better results.”

About Team Velocity:

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that automates the car-buying and ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, Apollo is an all-in-one platform that facilitates frictionless consumer experiences from first engagement to final transaction. Apollo helps dealers own the customer journey by delivering personalized experiences across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

About VINCUE:

VINCUE is the re-invention of Vehicle Lifecycle Management, built into a single cutting-edge platform, designed to supercharge profit and efficiency for retail automotive dealerships and groups.

VINCUE unifies every step of the inventory Plan, Buy, Manage, and Sell cycle to give dealers more market and performance data, more intelligent acquisition and merchandising tools, and greater visibility across stores and groups to make better buying and exit decisions for faster turn and higher front-end gross per copy.

