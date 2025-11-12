Euna Marketplace Powers DonorsChoose to Deliver Two and a Half Million Classroom Items Nationwide

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built cloud solutions for the public sector, today announced the successful implementation of Euna Procurement: Marketplace by DonorsChoose, a U.S.-based education nonprofit that connects public school teachers with donors to fund classroom projects. By modernizing its procurement operations with Euna Marketplace, DonorsChoose processed over one million orders in the past year, resulting in the delivery of two and a half million classroom items to public schools across the United States.

"Euna Marketplace is intuitive, user-friendly, and designed with both staff and vendors in mind," said Will Luft, Senior Business Technology Associate at DonorsChoose. Share

“The Euna Marketplace platform has been a tremendous improvement over our previous system—it’s intuitive, user-friendly, and designed with both staff and vendors in mind,” said Will Luft, Senior Business Technology Associate at DonorsChoose. “What has impressed me most is how seamless the onboarding process has been. New team members pick it up quickly with little training required, which underscores just how well-designed the platform is and how much it simplifies our work.”

Euna Marketplace, part of Euna Solutions’ procurement suite of offerings, is a centralized digital platform that enables public sector organizations to efficiently purchase goods and services from pre-approved suppliers under existing contracts. By reducing off-contract spending and ensuring compliance, it streamlines procurement with features like contract monitoring, automated approvals, federated vendor search, AI-driven cost-saving recommendations, and real-time analytics. Connecting buyers with Euna Supplier Network, Euna Marketplace delivers transparency, savings, and efficiency for governments, municipalities, nonprofits, and school districts.

DonorsChoose connects teachers with donors and partners to bring essential classroom resources directly to students. Behind the scenes, procurement plays a pivotal role in making that mission possible. DonorsChoose recognized the limitations of its legacy e-procurement system, which had been in place for over a decade. Outdated modules, limited vendor tools, and cumbersome invoice handling processes were slowing down the organization’s ability to serve classrooms at scale.

DonorsChoose selected Euna Marketplace to replace its former system. The transition was seamless, with staff and vendors alike quickly embracing the platform. Its easy-to-use design enabled faster onboarding and greater vendor satisfaction, while its flexibility provided the nonprofit with the tools to streamline procurement without sacrificing collaboration. Additionally, automation within the platform has significantly reduced the manual workload. Updates to invoice reconciliation are projected to save between 300 and 350 staff hours annually, freeing the DonorsChoose team to focus more time and energy on supporting teachers and students.

“DonorsChoose needed more than a system that was simply ‘good enough’— they required a flexible, modern procurement platform capable of managing the core requirements of sending and receiving purchase orders while also supporting their unique business model,” said Brian Haney, Chief Customer Officer at Euna Solutions. “Their success exemplifies how Euna Marketplace empowers organizations to reimagine procurement as a driver of mission impact. We’re proud to be a partner to helping millions of students and teachers get the resources they need to thrive.”

To learn more about Euna Procurement: Marketplace visit: www.eunasolutions.com/solutions/procurement/marketplace.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software that helps public sector and government organizations streamline procurement, budgeting, payments, grants management, and special education administration. Designed to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and compliance, Euna Solutions supports more than 3,400 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency, and driving community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector progress through innovative SaaS solutions. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.