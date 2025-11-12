Sutherland and Celona Launch AI-Enabled Private 5G and Autonomous Network Solution for Enterprises and Service Providers Globally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move set to redefine how enterprises and service providers manage mission-critical connectivity, Sutherland, a global leader in business and digital transformation, today announced the launch of an AI-enabled Private 5G and Autonomous Network solution in collaboration with Celona, the Silicon Valley innovator that pioneered the 5G LAN architecture.

This end-to-end offering brings together Sutherland’s Agentic Service Management Orchestration (SMO) platform and suite of AI-enabled xApps and rApps with Celona’s next-generation private 5G infrastructure. The result is a self-managing, intent-based network that dramatically reduces human intervention while increasing performance, resilience, and sustainability across enterprise and telecom environments.

“Enterprises no longer want to manage networks — they want networks that manage themselves,” said Sriram Panchapakesan, Chief Executive Officer of Communications, Media & Entertainment, Sutherland. “By combining autonomy with intelligence, this solution gives communication service providers greater control, faster resolution, and the agility to evolve as demands change.”

Through this collaboration, Sutherland’s NetSentinel.AI and NetAssist.AI platforms integrate seamlessly with Celona’s edge and radio technologies, powered by Sutherland’s Agentic SMO and an extensive suite of AI-enabled x-Apps and r-Apps. Together, these capabilities enable intent-based automation, dynamic network slicing, and closed-loop quality-of-service assurance across the full network lifecycle.

This AI-powered solution delivers measurable improvements in uptime, performance, and operational efficiency, while reducing the total cost of ownership and accelerating the path toward fully autonomous, self-optimizing networks.

“We are excited to bring this joint solution to market with Sutherland,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Celona. “Our combined expertise in private 5G innovation and AI-driven network automation will accelerate the global adoption of autonomous networks that are more predictive, adaptive, and sustainable — powering a new era of industrial intelligence.”

From manufacturing floors and logistics hubs to healthcare systems and energy networks, this joint solution empowers organizations to deploy secure, reliable, high-performance connectivity. Available across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, Sutherland and Celona’s collaboration advances the industry’s path toward fully autonomous networks — simplifying operations, improving service continuity, and enabling enterprises to scale digital transformation responsibly and sustainably.

