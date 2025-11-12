SymphonyAI Partners with Gusto to Bring Enterprise-Grade AI Financial Protection to Small Businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI product platforms, is redefining how organizations fight financial crime. Its specialized financial crime platform brings AI-driven speed, precision, and insight to some of the world’s most trusted brands — now including Gusto, the payroll, benefits, and HR services platform serving more than 400,000 small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.

Through this partnership, Gusto is using SymphonyAI’s technology to further strengthen the protection it provides to small businesses — a core part of its mission. The platform enables Gusto’s compliance team to analyze massive transaction volumes, identify genuine risks faster, and minimize false positives — without slowing down the flow of business.

“Small businesses deserve enterprise-grade protection, and SymphonyAI helps us deliver exactly that,” said John Wiethorn, Head of Financial Crime Compliance and AML/BSA Officer at Gusto. “Their platform gives our team deeper visibility and faster insight so we can stay ahead of risk and keep our customers’ operations safe and seamless.”

SymphonyAI’s financial crime and risk intelligence platform unifies detection, investigation, and reporting in one orchestrated system. Built on explainable AI and domain-trained agents and models, it gives compliance teams a connected view of risk across fraud, AML, and sanctions, enabling faster investigations, fewer false positives, and greater transparency. The result is end-to-end risk intelligence that improves accuracy, efficiency, and scalability across complex financial operations.

The company was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Anti-Money Laundering Solutions, 2025, integrating advanced transaction monitoring, customer due diligence, and an investigator copilot. Together, these capabilities empower compliance teams to surface real threats in real time, reduce investigative workload, and ensure operational efficiency at enterprise scale.

“Gusto’s implementation shows how vertical AI delivers tangible, immediate impact,” said John Edison, President of the Financial Services Division at SymphonyAI. “Our platform automates the entire financial-crime lifecycle — from detection and investigation to compliance and reporting — unifying processes that have historically been fragmented. This end-to-end automation is transforming how institutions fight financial crime, improving speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency.”

By combining deep domain expertise with advanced AI innovation, SymphonyAI is redefining how financial institutions prevent crime and ensure compliance. Its vertical AI approach delivers measurable outcomes—accelerating investigations, improving accuracy, and strengthening the integrity of financial systems worldwide.

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers access to health insurance, 401(k) integrations, HR experts, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 400,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco. Learn more at https://gusto.com/.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI product platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges — from stopping financial crime to improving store -performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world’s largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.