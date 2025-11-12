Mango Expands Collaboration with Inspectorio to Consolidate Leadership in Quality and Compliance through Lab Test Management Integration

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered platform for quality, compliance, sustainability, and traceability, today announced that Mango, a global fashion brand with 3,000 points of sale and present in more than 120 markets around the world, has implemented Inspectorio’s automated Lab Test Management solution. This renewal will extend the collaboration framework between Mango and Inspectorio, which has already been in place for six years.

Through this implementation, Mango will gain comprehensive performance insights at the supplier, material, and product level, enabling it to identify trends and act swiftly to improve quality and performance. The solution also standardizes lab testing protocols across Mango’s product categories – including apparel, footwear, and home goods – ensuring global compliance with confidence and consistency. This initiative supports Mango’s long-term Strategic Sustainability Plan.

Mango first deployed Inspectorio’s inspection capabilities over six years ago, rolling them out to hundreds of suppliers. The recent expansion comes as Mango strengthens its U.S. presence, with multiple new store openings, aligning with the brand’s ambitious growth plans.

Inspectorio remains the only supply chain platform that seamlessly integrates quality inspection and lab test data in one centralized, AI-powered platform. This helps eliminate operational silos by consolidating lab test requests, results, and audit-ready compliance documentation – empowering Mango to scale sustainably and efficiently.

“Mango exemplifies the agility and innovation needed to thrive in today’s fast-changing retail environment,” said Chirag Patel, CEO of Inspectorio. “We’re proud to support their efforts by automating the lab testing process across global operations, setting a new benchmark for digital transformation in the fashion industry.”

About Mango

Mango, one of the leading international fashion groups, is a global company with design and creativity at the heart of its business model and a strategy based on constant innovation, the pursuit of sustainability and a complete ecosystem of channels and partners. Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the company closed 2024 with a turnover of over 3.3 billion euros, with a third of its business coming from the online channel and a presence in more than 120 markets. More information at mangofashiongroup.com.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered platform optimizing performance and building resilience across production chains for global brands, retailers, and manufacturers. Its cloud-based solutions digitize and connect supply chain processes — from quality and compliance to sustainability and traceability — giving companies the real-time visibility and intelligence they need to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at www.inspectorio.com.