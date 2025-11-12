Wiley Convenes Experts to Discuss How Stronger Science Communications, Academic Societies Can Strengthen Public Trust

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--How do we bridge the gap between groundbreaking research and public understanding? What actions can academic societies take to remain vital to their communities? Wiley (NYSE: WLY), a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence, brings together expert voices to explore these essential questions and more in the new season of "The Conversations," the company's award-winning expert roundtable series.

“Science needs strong infrastructure built on trust and sustainability in order to have an impact, and, right now, research infrastructure is under real pressure,” said Jay Flynn, Wiley Executive Vice President and General Manager, Research & Learning. “This is a moment for everyone in the research community to listen to each other about what's working and what's not and create shared solutions that no one person or organization can build alone. These conversations bring the right voices together to figure out what's possible.”

Rebuilding Trust: From the Lab to the Kitchen Table

The breakdown in science communication isn't about simplifying complex ideas—it's about meeting audiences with respect and narrative power. Now live, a discussion with Dr. Marisa M. Silveri (neuroscientist specializing in adolescent brain development and mental health, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School), Dr. David Shiffman (marine conservation biologist), and Dr. Sandeep Ravindran (science journalist, President of National Association of Science Writers) dismantles outdated approaches to science communication and provides tips to effectively engaging audiences by:

Meeting audiences where they are with clarity and curiosity

with clarity and curiosity Weaving facts into compelling narratives rather than presenting isolated data points

rather than presenting isolated data points Building bridges through authentic dialogue; and

through authentic dialogue; and Using the right tools for complex problems while maintaining scientific integrity.

Academic Societies at a Crossroads

A forthcoming episode confronts how academic organizations can survive—and thrive—amid seismic shifts in funding, open access mandates, and member expectations. Miriam Maus (Chief Publishing Officer, IOP Publishing), Colleen Scollans (Partner, Clarke & Esposito), and Steve Echard (Executive Vice President, American College of Rheumatology) identify pathways forward by:

Prioritizing essential capabilities while outsourcing where needed

while outsourcing where needed Inspiring the next generation by championing fields early and connecting careers in research to meaningful societal contributions; and

by championing fields early and connecting careers in research to meaningful societal contributions; and Putting research integrity front and center, ensuring that quality is part of the society’s brand.

This new season of “The Conversations” builds on the success of Season 1, which was recognized with a Gold Award in the 2025 EPIC Awards by the Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP).

Launching “The Chats”

Wiley has also launched "The Chats," a companion series featuring in-depth one-on-one discussions on specialized topics shaping the future of research. The inaugural episodes focus on AI in research publishing—addressing practical questions researchers are asking right now about evaluating AI tools and disclosing their use. The series demonstrates Wiley's commitment to providing actionable guidance as the research community navigates rapid technological change.

These discussions are part of Wiley's ongoing commitment to convening critical conversations that shape the future of scholarly communication. Episodes are available on Wiley's YouTube channel.

