Swiftly To Partner with EG America to Launch Digital Alcohol Cashback Offers in SmartRewards App

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions, today announced a new partnership with EG America, one of the nation’s largest convenience store operators, to integrate Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback solution into EG America’s Smart Rewards® app. This new program gives customers a near-instant, supplier-funded cash back on beer, wine and spirits purchased across EG America’s family of convenience brands, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Loaf ‘N Jug, Kwik Shop, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, and Sprint.

This partnership builds on Swiftly’s rapid momentum in convenience retail, as more of the nation’s top-tier c-store operators adopt Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback solution as a core loyalty driver. With EG America now joining that group, Swiftly is powering digital engagement and retail media capabilities for several of the largest convenience retailers in the U.S, enabling them to modernize at scale and deliver real value to millions of shoppers every day.

For decades, alcohol promotions have relied on paper-based rebates, forcing shoppers to mail receipts and wait weeks for reimbursement. Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program replaces the traditional mail-in rebate process with a seamless, fully digital experience that benefits shoppers, retailers, and suppliers alike. Shoppers can now browse active alcohol offers, select deals, and scan their rewards card at checkout to redeem all within EG America’s SmartRewards app. Cash back is automatically sent to the shopper’s email almost instantly, with redemption options via PayPal, Venmo, or digital prepaid Visa.

“Swiftly was founded to help brick-and-mortar retailers thrive in a digital world,” said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. “As more of the top convenience retailers adopt Alcohol Cashback, our data shows these digital offers meaningfully increase basket size while delivering value far faster and more seamlessly than traditional rebates. By integrating our Alcohol Cashback technology directly into the SmartRewards app, we’re helping EG America provide a best-in-class digital experience, one that delivers real savings, strengthens loyalty, supports supplier partnerships, and delivers measurable results at the register. This partnership further demonstrates how Swiftly is empowering the industry to modernize and deliver meaningful value through digital innovation.”

The Alcohol Cashback program is entirely supplier-funded, requiring no administrative lift or margin impact for EG America. Swiftly automates state-by-state compliance, validates transactions, and processes funds independently, ensuring a seamless, fully compliant experience for both retailers and shoppers. For suppliers, the program delivers transparent performance data and measurable return on ad spend, enabling more offers and deeper discounts that drive trial and loyalty.

“Our commitment is on delivering value and convenience for every shopper,” said Brian Ferguson, Chief Marketing Officer at EG America. “By integrating Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback offering as a new feature within EG America’s SmartRewards app we’re offering customers a seamless way to save while strengthening loyalty across our family of stores. This partnership allows us to deliver the valuable shopping experience our customers expect, while driving measurable business growth.”

The rise of digital savings continues to reshape the convenience retail landscape. As shoppers look for more affordable ways to purchase everyday favorites, alcohol cashback provides real, everyday value, while giving retailers a differentiated loyalty tool that drives incremental traffic and strong performance.

By uniting supplier-funded promotions, compliance automation, and digital engagement under one platform, Swiftly enables top c-store operators to modernize at scale and deliver compelling, value-driven experiences that keep customers coming back. To learn more about how Swiftly is transforming retail media, visit www.swiftly.com.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com.

About EG America

With 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Cumberland Farms and 9 other c-store banners, we are committed to becoming America’s preferred ‘one-stop’ destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America also operates Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores and is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america.com or follow us on LinkedIn.