Red Hat Delivers Enhanced Experience for AI Accelerators on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a streamlined experience for Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers to more easily access and install leading AI accelerators from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA. With this update, Red Hat Enterprise Linux delivers a robust operating system to power AI workloads, enabling IT teams to unlock critical hardware and software capabilities that have been validated for interoperability, reducing bottlenecks and accelerating the AI/ML lifecycle.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux acts as the reliable foundation for Red Hat’s broad portfolio of open hybrid cloud, automation and AI solutions, certified on hundreds of clouds and with thousands of hardware and software vendors. In a dynamic AI landscape, Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers the flexibility and scalability that organizations need to achieve rapid development and meet growing demands. However, consuming and installing the necessary driver updates to power AI accelerators can often cause unintended downtime in production environments, leading to lengthy troubleshooting cycles and lost revenue streams.

Red Hat is addressing this challenge by enabling easier access to the latest drivers and userspace components for AI accelerators from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA, directly through Red Hat repositories. This empowers organizations with greater trust and confidence that the drivers have been validated by Red Hat partners to work more seamlessly with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and can be quickly installed to get AI models and applications into production faster.

The following drivers and software development toolkits are now available in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extensions Repository, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary Repository and BaseOS:

AMD GPU kernel mode driver and AMD ROCm

Intel Neural Processing Unit (NPU) kernel mode driver

NVIDIA GPU OpenRM kernel mode driver

NVIDIA CUDA toolkit

For decades, Red Hat Enterprise Linux has served as the innovation engine for enterprise technology organizations, providing the backbone for not only modern cloud computing but also the AI future. By smoothing the acquisition, deployment and maintenance of production-ready AI acceleration software, Red Hat Enterprise Linux continues to maintain its vanguard position in reimagining the role of the operating system.

Supporting Quotes

Gunnar Hellekson, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat

“As the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides the foundational infrastructure for thousands of market-leading organizations globally. With the rise of AI, organizations need to move faster than ever to carry their business into the future, so we are pleased to extend our collaboration with AMD, Intel and NVIDIA to deliver a more streamlined experience for Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers to unlock validated AI accelerators for smoother innovation, faster deployments and easier AI scaling.”

Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server and Enterprise AI, AMD

“Enterprises are looking for trusted platforms that combine the performance of modern accelerators with the reliability of certified enterprise software. With AMD Instinct™ accelerators, the AMD ROCm™ open software platform, and AMD EPYC™ processors validated on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, organizations gain an enterprise-ready AI foundation that scales across x86 environments with openness, flexibility, and proven performance. Together with Red Hat, we are enabling customers to accelerate AI adoption with confidence and efficiency, preparing them for the future of enterprise computing.”

Michael Masci, vice president, Edge Product Management, Intel

“Expanding a longstanding relationship with Red Hat, this collaboration will further empower organizations with a more streamlined experience for Intel’s AI accelerators and powerful integrated AI acceleration within Intel Core Ultra processors running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This will enable organizations to more easily keep pace in today’s AI-centric landscape with greater confidence in their hardware and software capabilities.”

