EBARA to Acquire Mitsubishi Electric's Three-Phase Motor Business

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EBARA Corporation (Head Office: Ota-ku, Tokyo; Director, CEO & COO President, Representative Executive Officer: Shugo Hosoda; hereinafter "EBARA") and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Kei Uruma; hereinafter "Mitsubishi Electric") announce that they have reached an agreement on November 12, 2025, for the transfer of the following assets from Mitsubishi Electric to EBARA.

The business assets planned for transfer include:

  • The three-phase and Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) motor businesses, together with the production facilities and lines at Mitsubishi Electric’s Shinshiro Factory, a satellite site of its Nagoya Works in Shinshiro City, Aichi Prefecture. (Nagoya Works remains Mitsubishi Electric’s principal factory automation (FA) manufacturing campus and will continue to develop and produce a wide range of FA control equipment.)
  • The industrial motor, pump, and die casting businesses operated by Mitsubishi Electric's Thai subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Automation (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

