Warner Bros. Animation and WEBTOON Entertainment Announce Strategic Partnership to Adapt Hit Webcomics

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms, today announced plans to develop a slate of animated projects with Warner Bros. Animation (WBA). The companies intend to enter into an agreement to co-produce 10 fan-favorite WEBTOON series, for global distribution.

The collaboration is a significant expansion of WEBTOON Entertainment’s animation pipeline. Projects will be selected from the company’s Korean and English-language platforms, with development support from WEBTOON Entertainment's US-based WEBTOON Productions and Japanese IP business teams.

“WEBTOON has become one of the most exciting sources of original storytelling in entertainment today,” said Yongsoo Kim, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global WEBTOON. “Our Creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love, and working with Warner Bros. Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation.”

“Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of WEBTOON creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special,” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. “I cannot wait to get started!”

The initial development slate includes the following titles, with more to be announced at a later date:

The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, juno, and Q10 – The so-called “Lighthouse of the North,” the prosperous trading town of Schoarra, hides a dark underbelly: seedy slums ruled by five ruthless crime bosses. When streetwise orphan Vlad finds the brothel he works for decimated by a disgraced knight, he turns to the path of the blade, pledging himself to the pursuit of power by sword.

– The so-called “Lighthouse of the North,” the prosperous trading town of Schoarra, hides a dark underbelly: seedy slums ruled by five ruthless crime bosses. When streetwise orphan Vlad finds the brothel he works for decimated by a disgraced knight, he turns to the path of the blade, pledging himself to the pursuit of power by sword. Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim – Known as Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Ethan is the #1 player of the world’s biggest game, Lucid Adventure. But when a mysterious player kills Ethan and forces his character back to level 1, he will do anything to get back on top. New friends and old foes, as well as mysterious forces and his own dark past, will follow him as he does his best to take back what was once his.

– Known as Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Ethan is the #1 player of the world’s biggest game, Lucid Adventure. But when a mysterious player kills Ethan and forces his character back to level 1, he will do anything to get back on top. New friends and old foes, as well as mysterious forces and his own dark past, will follow him as he does his best to take back what was once his. Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai – Kade lives his average life alone and undisturbed…until a cute alien girl crashes into his backyard! By opening up his home, will this other worldly girl inadvertently open up his heart?

– Kade lives his average life alone and undisturbed…until a cute alien girl crashes into his backyard! By opening up his home, will this other worldly girl inadvertently open up his heart? Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart, Victor Rosas II – A young half-elf discovers the challenges and gray areas involved in being a hero as he travels with his uncle’s band of miscreants and outlaws.

About Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is one of the leading producers of animation in the entertainment industry, producing and developing projects for multiple platforms, both domestically and internationally. WBA’s current series include Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, Batman: Caped Crusader, Bat-Fam, Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Creature Commandos, DC Super Powers, Get Jiro, Harley Quinn, Jellystone!, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, My Adventures with Superman, Starfire!, Teen Titans Go!, and Tiny Toons Looniversity. The studio recently released the original anime feature film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim with New Line Cinema and The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie released on March 14, 2025 with Ketchup Entertainment. WBA’s full-length theatrical film, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, was released in summer 2018. As home to the iconic animated characters from the DC, Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes libraries, WBA also produces highly successful animated films — including the DC Universe Movies — for DVD, Blu-ray® and digital media.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE, and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform--WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the animation titles to be developed under the strategic partnership between WEBTOON Entertainment and WBA; consumer preferences; and other statements that are not historical in nature. Any information that is not historical in nature is subject to change. These statements are made on the basis of views and assumptions of WEBTOON Entertainment’s and WBA’s management regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Neither WEBTOON Entertainment’s management nor WBA’s management undertakes any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by WEBTOON Entertainment or WBA as well as from developments beyond WEBTOON Entertainment’s or WBA’s control, including those relating to the animation partnership. Additional factors are set forth in WEBTOON Entertainment’s and WBA’s respective most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.