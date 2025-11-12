TOG Network Solutions Named ACAP Preferred Vendor to Advance Network Building and Intelligence for Safety Net Health Plans

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOG Network Solutions, the health insurance industry’s most trusted name for building provider networks, announced it has been selected as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

This designation provides streamlined access to TOG’s full suite of payer-focused services, which includes a strategic, data-driven methodology designed to transform complex provider networks from a source of financial drain into a strategic asset. TOG offers tailored solutions for every payer need.

Network Strategy

Network Intelligence

Identification

Recruiting & Contracting

Access & Adequacy Reporting

NCQA CVO Credentialing

As health plans face unprecedented pressure from rising unit costs, increased utilization, and stringent compliance standards surrounding network adequacy, TOG's platform moves organizations beyond static, reactive network reporting. It unifies all critical dimensions of network health, from cost and contracting to access and quality, into a single, powerful system.

“This partnership is built on a shared commitment to the communities served by ACAP plans,” said Eric Olofson, TOG Network Solutions President. “ACAP members are focused on delivering high-quality, mission-driven care to complex populations. Our network intelligence platform empowers these plans by identifying and reversing hidden financial losses within their provider arrangements, ensuring their networks are not only compliant and adequate but also financially viable. We are proud to support ACAP’s mission by giving member plans the strategic tools to stabilize costs and drive measurable MLR improvement.”

“At a time of seismic changes to Medicaid and the health care landscape, Safety Net Health Plans across the country are making decisions that will have ramifications for years to come,” added ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. “We look forward to learning how TOG’s offerings help ACAP plans optimize their operations and processes so our plans can continue to deliver for their members in the years to come.”

Through this new vendor status, ACAP member plans can leverage TOG Network Solutions to:

Master Medical Spend: Instantly analyze unit cost variation and contract efficiency to pinpoint specific opportunities for smart negotiation.

Guarantee Network Adequacy: Proactively monitor and manage access metrics (time/distance) and provider ratios to ensure compliant, timely care.

Drive Strategic Growth: Align network design with competitive differentiation goals and key market segments.

About TOG Network Solutions

TOG Network Solutions is the most trusted name in the health insurance industry for building provider networks and delivering integrated strategic solutions spanning compliance to network intelligence. A certified woman-owned company, TOG was founded in 2010 and serves every market in the nation with its team of highly experienced provider contract negotiators. To learn more about why TOG is the most reliable choice for your next provider network build, visit tognetworksolutions.com.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 85 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 30 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace, and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit communityplans.net.