Pura Vida Miami Announces Strategic Growth Investment from TSG Consumer

MIAMI & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pura Vida Miami (“Pura Vida”), a premium all-day café and lifestyle brand focused on health and wellness, today announced a strategic growth minority investment from TSG Consumer (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer brands. Co-Founders Omer and Jennifer Horev will retain a majority ownership stake and continue to lead the company as CEO and Chief Brand Officer, respectively.

Founded in 2012 by husband-and-wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pura Vida began as a single Miami Beach café inspired by their shared passion for health, wellness, and community. Over the past decade, that vision has grown into a beloved lifestyle brand with over 40 locations across Florida, New York City, and Southern California. Known for its clean, health-forward menu and elevated hospitality, Pura Vida has cultivated a loyal following and a strong sense of community. This partnership will accelerate Pura Vida’s growth while preserving its core values and food philosophy, expanding its approachable, premium wellness experience to more communities nationwide.

“Jen and I started Pura Vida with a simple goal: to provide our guests with access to healthy food in a casual setting with great hospitality,” said Omer Horev, Co-Founder and CEO of Pura Vida. “This investment marks a pivotal and energizing moment in our growth. With TSG’s experience supporting founder-led consumer brands and their values-driven approach, we are confident that we can continue to scale while delivering the high-quality, nutritious offerings our customers know and love. We look forward to partnering with TSG to further our vision of making healthy living accessible and enjoyable for all.”

“From day one, Pura Vida has been about more than food—it is about connection, lifestyle, and making wellness accessible,” said Jennifer Horev, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Pura Vida. “As we grow, maintaining that authenticity is everything to us. Partnering with TSG gives us the resources and expertise to expand without compromising the heart of our brand. We are thrilled for what the future holds.”

“Pura Vida’s mission-driven approach sets it apart as an elevated, better-for-you destination for today’s consumer,” said Colin Welch, Managing Director and Head of New York at TSG Consumer. “Omer and Jen have created an authentic brand rooted in premium, healthy ingredients, operational excellence, and a deep sense of community. We are thrilled to support their continued momentum, build on the incredible foundation they have established, and accelerate growth and value creation while sharing the Pura Vida experience with communities across the country.”

Meister Seelig & Fein served as legal counsel to Pura Vida Miami. Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisors for TSG Consumer. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pura Vida Miami

Pura Vida Miami stands as South Florida’s premier wellness lifestyle brand and has been transforming the way people eat since its establishment in 2012 by Founder Omer Horev. With over 40 locations across South Florida, New York, and most recently, California, Pura Vida Miami has become a beacon of health-conscious living, offering a diverse menu of nutritious and delectable dishes. Omer and Jennifer Horev, the husband-wife duo behind the brand, have meticulously curated a menu that harmonizes nutritious and indulgent offerings. From acai bowls to superfood smoothies and clean chef-driven salads, each dish is a celebration of high-quality ingredients. As Pura Vida Miami continues to expand, reaching beyond the shores of Florida, the brand remains committed to its founding principles of health and wellness. As part of its community culture, the brand actively engages in eco-friendly practices such as composting food waste and donating soil to local farms, exemplifying its commitment to a sustainable future. More than a culinary destination, Pura Vida Miami is a lifestyle brand that encapsulates the essence of a healthier and happier community. For more information, visit puravidamiami.com and follow @PuraVidaMiami on Instagram and Tik Tok.

About TSG Consumer

Founded in 1986, TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading consumer-focused private equity firm with approximately $13 billion in assets under management. Leveraging the firm’s deep knowledge of the consumer, TSG partners with exceptional leaders and transformational brands, empowering them to grow and meet the ever-evolving needs of their consumers. TSG has investment offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.