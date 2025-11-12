KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to AASET MT-1 Limited, Series 2025-3 Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to AASET MT-1 Limited and AASET MT-1 LLC (together, AASET MT-1 or the Issuer), Series 2025-3, an aviation ABS transaction. The issuance of the Series A-3 Notes and Series B-3 Notes (together, the Series 2025-3 Notes) represents the Issuer’s third issuance from AASET MT-1 following the issuance of the Series A-1 Notes and Series B-1 Notes (together, the Series 2025-1 Notes) and Series A-2 Notes and Series B-2 Notes (together, the Series 2025-2 Notes), which closed on February 7, 2025 and June 30, 2025 respectively. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-3 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the rating on the Issuer’s outstanding Series A-1 and Series A-2 Notes.

Proceeds from the Series 2025-1 Notes and Series 2025-2 each facilitated the acquisition of 23 aircraft (the 2025-1 and 2025-2 Aircraft) identified at the time of the closing of the Series 2025-1 and Series 2025-2 Notes (see KBRA’s AASET MT-1, Series 2025-1 New Issue Report and AASET MT-1, Series 2025-2 New Issue Report for further information). As of October 2025, all of the 2025-1 and 2025-2 Aircraft have been novated into the transaction. The Series 2025-3 Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 23 additional aircraft (the 2025-3 Aircraft); all narrowbody aircraft on lease to 12 lessees located in 11 jurisdictions to be acquired within 270 days following the closing date of the Series 2025-3 Notes. The cumulative acquisitions are hereafter referred to as the Portfolio and will include 69 assets; consisting of 66 narrowbody aircraft and three widebody aircraft on lease (or expected to be on lease to) to 28 lessees located in 19 jurisdictions. As of October 31, 2025 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 8.1 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 5.8 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $2.0 billion

