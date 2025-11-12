Peraton to Help DHA Advance Modern Military Healthcare in Recent Call Order

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton was recently awarded a new call order under the $2 billion Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator (EITSI) contract in support of the Defense Health Agency (DHA). This latest award reinforces Peraton’s ongoing commitment to modernizing and sustaining critical capabilities across the Military Health System (MHS), serving U.S. service members, retirees, and their families.

Under this call order, Peraton will provide technical and business support to the Program Executive Office for Medical Systems (PEO MS)/Chief Information Officer (CIO) J-6, specifically supporting the Clinical Support (CS) Program Management Office (PMO). Services will include configuration and requirements management, financial and administrative support for Wounded Warrior and sustaining base systems, vendor training, content and web support.

"Peraton is honored to continue supporting the Defense Health Agency in its mission to maintain readiness through reliable, timely healthcare,” said Tarik Reyes, president, Defense Mission & Health Solutions Sector, Peraton. “This award exemplifies the trust placed in our team to deliver specialized expertise that advances digital transformation, improves clinical operations, and supports care delivery at every level of the Armed Forces.”

The Clinical Support PMO manages a portfolio of health IT systems that enable service members, retirees, and their dependents to receive timely, multi-level healthcare by processing information across all touchpoints – from the front lines to the DHA. This information is vital to the readiness, resilience, and the long-term health of our Armed Forces. Many of the legacy systems will eventually transition to the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record platform, MHS GENESIS, aligning with ongoing federal health modernization efforts.

By enhancing the systems that manage military health data, workforce readiness, and care quality, Peraton’s work ensures that our military communities – both veterans and active duty – receive the comprehensive care and support they deserve. These efforts will help drive greater interoperability, transparency, and efficiency in defense health operations, further enabling the DHA’s long-term strategy for integrated, data-driven healthcare.

