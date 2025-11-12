Cyera Introduces Access Trail to Uncover Details Behind Every Data Touchpoint Across Humans and AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenAI adoption is outpacing control. According to Cyera’s 2025 State of AI Report, 83% of organizations now use AI in daily work, yet only 13% say they have strong visibility into how it touches enterprise data. And with the rise of autonomous agents, continuously transforming how data moves, this is creating risky blind spots for security teams tasked with protecting sensitive information across human and machine identities.

Today, at its flagship conference DataSecAI25 in Dallas, Cyera launched Access Trail, giving organizations detailed insight into every data touchpoint. Alongside new innovations and enhancements, Cyera is uniting its AI-powered data classification, human and non-human identities, access activities, and AI security to deliver the visibility, control, and confidence organizations need to enable safe AI adoption at scale.

“With AI fundamentally changing how data is created and accessed, security teams need a new level of visibility,” said Guy Gertner, VP of Product at Cyera. “Access Trail delivers that clarity, helping organizations monitor every interaction between data and the humans, systems, and AI accessing it, and giving them the confidence to move faster while staying secure and compliant.”

Introducing Access Trail: Tracking Every Data Touchpoint

Access Trail gives organizations clear, cost-effective visibility into billions of access events each year with one-year data retention. Built on Cyera’s AI-native data security platform, it combines deep data classification with identity (human and AI) to connect every action to data sensitivity, ownership, business context, and key details like data location, retention, and existing security controls.

By capturing every access event, security and compliance teams can now:

Demonstrate Compliance with Evidence: Automatically generate verifiable audit reports, retained for at least one year, that replace manual reporting and demonstrate control effectiveness.

Automatically generate verifiable audit reports, retained for at least one year, that replace manual reporting and demonstrate control effectiveness. Investigate Insider Threats: Identify privilege misuse and risky behavior in near real time by correlating access patterns and actions with data sensitivity.

Identify privilege misuse and risky behavior in near real time by correlating access patterns and actions with data sensitivity. Monitor How AI Uses Data: Monitor AI-driven data access and transformations to maintain control, transparency, and trust in AI operations.

Monitor AI-driven data access and transformations to maintain control, transparency, and trust in AI operations. Reduce Risk Through Least Privilege: Proactively detect and remediate excessive or unused permissions with activity-based insights to enforce least privilege.

Access Trail, now available in Early Access, turns uncertainty into clarity by delivering the full story behind every data touchpoint. And when issues are identified, enterprises can address them quickly by using Cyera’s automated remediation capabilities, such as disabling access or sending actionable notifications to data owners.

Building the Future of Secure AI: New Features Across Cyera’s Data Security Platform

Building on the initial reveal of AI Guardian in August, Cyera also announced advancements in both AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and AI Protect.

AI-SPM is now available in Early Access (EA), enabling customers to discover and inventory all types of AI, while mapping data risk across their deployments.

is now available in Early Access (EA), enabling customers to discover and inventory all types of AI, while mapping data risk across their deployments. AI Protect is Generally Available (GA) for public applications and Microsoft 365 environments, providing security teams the ability to detect and automatically block risky actions like non-compliant prompts or unauthorized agent actions.

Together these two enhancements provide organizations with unified visibility into every AI asset and the exact data each user and system accesses.

Transforming How Enterprises Analyze and Secure Their Data with Cyera’s AI Assistant

Also introduced today in private beta is Cy, Cyera’s new GenAI assistant allowing any user to query their data in plain language. Team members with any level of expertise can now quickly accomplish grueling tasks like generating reports and answering complex questions about their data security posture.

Teams can simply ask questions like:

“Show me the lowest-effort, highest-impact issues I can resolve today.”

“Generate a data retention report for the current fiscal year.”

“Summarize how Cyera has helped reduce risk over the last three months.”

“Which third-party users pose the highest risk to my data?”

Cy takes it a step further, generating shareable reports and summaries on demand, transforming complex data environments into clear, actionable intelligence.

Building the Community To Tackle Industry Challenges - Together

As the industry unites to stay ahead of today’s evolving security landscape, Cyera introduced the DataSecAI Portal, a central hub connecting data security, compliance, and AI leaders with the resources, tools, and network they need to drive meaningful progress.

Building on Cyera’s foundation of events and educational initiatives, having already reached more than 15,500 industry professionals globally, the DataSecAI Portal provides access to Cyera’s AI Security School, Data Security School, and exclusive content and webinars designed to accelerate community learning and collaboration.

Cyera is redefining what it means to secure AI, starting where data and access converge. Read more on how these innovations come together in practice in our latest blog post.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world’s leading AI and data security platform, giving organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it’s used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Cyera is backed by more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia. The company’s unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset - data - and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera’s AI Guardian solution and Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.