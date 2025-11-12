NUVVE Japan Secures Japan's First Aggregation Agreement for Existing Stationary Storage Batteries

SAN DIEGO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in grid modernization and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, today announced that NUVVE Japan Corporation has concluded an aggregation agreement targeting existing stationary storage batteries in Japan. The customer operates a high-voltage storage battery installed in Tainai City, Niigata Prefecture, with an output of 1,999 kW and a capacity of 8,170 MWh, aiming for operation commencement in the first half of 2026.

“This scale is standard for grid-scale storage batteries in Japan and is capable of absorbing the peak power consumption of hundreds of households throughout the year,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and Founder of Nuvve.

NUVVE Japan, acting as the aggregator, will be responsible for market operation and control, mainly participating in the supply-demand adjustment market and the wholesale electricity market to generate revenue for the client while contributing to regional power stabilization.

US-based Nuvve Corporation, a pioneer that first commercialized V2G (Vehicle to Grid) technology worldwide, deploys energy control technologies across various countries to enhance grid stability and flexibility. Its technology is recognized as a mechanism for integrating distributed storage assets to improve the efficiency and reliability of the entire power system.

NUVVE Japan is committed to supporting the social infrastructure for stable power delivery and is implementing the evolution of the power network through the effective utilization of existing facilities and adaptation to new market designs.

“This contract is the first step, demonstrating new possibilities for utilizing storage resources in Japan,” added Poilasne.

NUVVE Japan plans to continue expanding this distributed operation model, leveraging existing storage assets, to various regions in the future.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve’s advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale — enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com.

