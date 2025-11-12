Innovaccer and Longitude Rx Partner to Transform Health System Specialty Pharmacy with the Gravity Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, and Longitude Rx, the specialty pharmacy company built by health systems for health systems, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate specialty pharmacy innovation and improve patient outcomes.

Through this collaboration, Longitude Rx will deploy Innovaccer’s Gravity Platform to unify fragmented data across EMRs, payers, and pharmacies, enabling health systems to:

Capture more prescriptions by surfacing specialty orders in real time, automating reimbursement workflows, and strengthening 340B compliance.

Improve clinical outcomes and patient access to life-saving medications by equipping pharmacists and care teams with timely insights to proactively support patients on complex therapies.

Drive sustainable value by streamlining specialty pharmacy operations, expanding payer and manufacturer partnerships, and advancing long-term enterprise growth.

Gravity is the backbone of Innovaccer’s healthcare intelligence strategy, connecting 400+ data sources into a single source of truth. Its enterprise-grade, compliant design allows health systems to launch AI-powered workflows in weeks, driving efficiency, growth, and patient access at scale. With Flow Auth, Gravity powers smarter, fully automated prior authorization reducing administrative delays, enhancing provider experience, and helping patients receive care faster.

“Specialty pharmacy is where a lot of complexity sits in healthcare, from prior auth to 340B to patient engagement. With Gravity, Longitude Rx can cut through that complexity by unifying data and automating workflows. The result is simpler operations, stronger performance, and most importantly, better access for patients to the medications they need. That’s the collective mission we’re driving with this partnership,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO at Innovaccer.

Longitude Rx partners with leading systems to strengthen specialty pharmacy performance, 340B compliance programs and improve patient outcomes. The platform will enable health systems to unlock specialty pharmacy growth, improve patient outcomes, and maximize enterprise value.

“By leveraging Innovaccer’s Gravity, Longitude Rx is accelerating our mission to help health systems capture the specialty pharmacy opportunity while keeping patients at the center,” said Jigar Thakkar, CEO of Longitude Rx. “This partnership enables us to unify data, automate processes and deliver smarter, more efficient specialty pharmacy operations that strengthen today’s capabilities while paving the way for future innovation.”

“The partnership with Innovaccer accelerates Longitude Health’s creation of technology-enabled, scaled utilities that translate insight into tangible impact for the health systems we serve, bringing together exceptional talent with best-in-class technology to drive real-world outcomes,” said Vishal Agrawal, M.D., CEO of Longitude Health.

The partnership comes as specialty drugs now account for more than half of U.S. drug spending and as health systems seek innovative solutions to capture lost prescriptions, preserve 340B savings, and align with payers and manufacturers. Together, the companies plan to extend the partnership into advanced AI-driven insights, payer-provider collaboration models, and next-generation patient engagement tools that set the stage for the future of specialty care.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like Orlando Health, Adventist Healthcare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure, extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

About Longitude Rx

Longitude Rx is the next-generation specialty pharmacy company from Longitude Health, which is owned and funded by five leading not-for-profit health systems—Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health and Providence. Longitude Rx provides a unified platform, integrating advanced technology and clinical expertise with robust operational support to improve access, adherence, and outcomes for patients with complex conditions. Longitude Rx streamlines prescription capture, enhances patient engagement, supports 340B compliance, and expands participation across the entire ecosystem of payers, PBMs, and manufacturers. Aligning pharmacy operations directly with health system goals, Longitude Rx delivers a smarter, more connected approach to specialty care. For more information, visit longituderx.org or follow Longitude Rx on LinkedIn.