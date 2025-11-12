Sagard Real Estate Expands Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition in Woburn, Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading real estate investment advisor, today announced the acquisition of a 66,970-square-foot industrial facility in Woburn, Massachusetts. The acquisition builds on Sagard Real Estate’s broader industrial investment strategy focused on infill, functional assets in population-dense, supply-constrained markets across the United States.

The property is located in one of Greater Boston’s most infill and high-performing industrial submarkets. The Route 128 North submarket benefits from high barriers to new development and strong regional connectivity via I-95 and I-93.

Built in 1980, the property features functional specs such as 24-foot clear heights, LED lighting, a 150-foot truck court, and rail access. The facility provides five loading positions with capacity for additional positions if needed.

“8 Roessler offers the location, connectivity, and market fundamentals we look for in high-quality industrial deals,” said Belah Terentjev, Director of Acquisitions, Northeast at Sagard Real Estate. “The property’s functionality makes it a strong fit for our industrial portfolio and aligns with our strategy of investing in infill locations that support growth and long-term value creation.”

The acquisition underscores Sagard Real Estate’s disciplined approach to investing and its ongoing commitment to expanding a high-performing industrial platform in growing markets with durable demand outlooks.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$32B under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.