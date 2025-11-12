REdistribute Real Estate Data Now Available on Snowflake

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REdistribute, an MLS-backed venture that licenses and distributes MLS data for institutional use, today announces availability of REdistribute Real Estate Data on Snowflake, giving data license clients instant, secure access to comprehensive and authoritative MLS listing data directly in their Snowflake environment.

By connecting directly through Snowflake, users can query and analyze MLS data in real time, interact with only the information they need, and ensure their queries reflect the latest real estate market changes. Share

The partnership with Snowflake enables analysts, data scientists, and business users to accelerate insights without the need for new integrations. By connecting directly through Snowflake, users can query and analyze MLS data in real time, interact with only the information they need, and ensure their queries reflect the latest market changes.

“This integration with Snowflake represents another major milestone in making MLS data more accessible, transparent, and actionable for our data consumers,” said Amy Gorce, CEO of REdistribute. “Providing direct access through Snowflake enhances the ability of any organization seeking MLS data to securely and efficiently engage in the most powerful data available for decision-making across the housing and finance ecosystem.”

Capabilities of REdistribute data in the Snowflake environment include:

Analytics Enablement: Query and analyze MLS listing data directly in Snowflake for faster insights without additional data movement or integration complexity.

Query and analyze MLS listing data directly in Snowflake for faster insights without additional data movement or integration complexity. Data Augmentation: Seamlessly ingest only the MLS data needed to produce higher-quality insights and modeling.

Seamlessly ingest only the MLS data needed to produce higher-quality insights and modeling. Data Freshness: Inform decisions with the most up-to-date market activity, powered by daily updates to listing transactions.

For more information about the full potential of MLS listing data within the Snowflake workspace, contact Bill Mims at bmims@redistribute.com.

About REdistribute

REdistribute is a joint venture amongst some of the largest MLSs in the country that changes how MLS data is collected and packaged for institutional use. REdistribute will aggregate data on behalf of participating MLS organizations and brokerages, providing mortgage, insurance and other housing related businesses with unbiased, up-to-date MLS data directly from the source. Revenue generated by REdistribute will be shared with participating MLSs, that allows them to add even more value to their participating brokers. For more information, visit www.redistribute.com.