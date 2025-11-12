Sundance Growth Announces Strategic Investment in Orbweaver, the Leading Supply Chain Automation Platform for the Electronics Industry

BETHLEHEM, Pa. & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sundance Growth, a growth-equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led vertical software companies, today announced a strategic investment in Orbweaver, the leading provider of supply chain automation and integration software for the global electronics manufacturing and distribution ecosystem.

Orbweaver’s platform enables manufacturers and distributors to ingest, normalize, and transact on massive volumes of product, pricing, and supplier data in real time—solving one of the most complex and persistent challenges in the electronics supply chain.

The company’s flagship product, DataHub, automates the ingestion, normalization, and synchronization of complex electronic parts data—powering real-time RFQ, cataloging, purchasing, and trade document workflows across the global electronics supply chain. The platform supports every major business document and transmission protocol (including EDI, XML, flat file, and API), allowing seamless integration between disparate enterprise tech stacks. Orbweaver’s architecture is cloud-native, API-driven, and built to handle the billions of daily data interactions that define modern electronics manufacturing and distribution.

Orbweaver’s dual-sided platform creates value for both manufacturers and distributors by harmonizing product, pricing, and compliance data across systems and trading partners. It enables touchless order processing, quoting, and synchronization across hundreds of suppliers—reducing errors, accelerating quote turnaround, and unlocking efficiency for customers managing millions of SKUs.

“Orbweaver has built the first truly verticalized supply chain automation solution for the electronics industry. It is a platform that integrates, standardizes, and activates the vast volumes of data that power this ecosystem. The company operates at a critical junction between manufacturers and distributors, creating a compounding network effect that increases in value as Orbweaver continues to scale. We see a tremendous opportunity to expand its market leadership through product innovation and go-to-market acceleration,” said Christian Stewart, Managing Partner at Sundance Growth.

With Sundance’s support, Orbweaver will continue to enhance its AI-driven data automation capabilities and expand its modular suite of products—including advanced analytics, supplier data integration, and end-to-end transaction automation.

“It was clear from the start of our conversations with Christian and the Sundance team that they had the entrepreneurial spirit to match our velocity and energy. In addition to growth capital, Sundance’s experience and participation adds tremendous value to the business as Orbweaver continues to construct the most performative and capable software solutions for the electronics industry,” said T. Christopher Ciesielka, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbweaver.

The investment will also accelerate Orbweaver’s go-to-market expansion, fund continued product innovation and support various internal and external growth initiatives to further scale the company’s platform and market presence.

About Orbweaver, LLC

Orbweaver is a leading provider of data integration and automation solutions, empowering supply chains in the electronics industry to connect, streamline, and automate critical business processes. Through robust API integrations and real-time data normalization, Orbweaver helps organizations unlock efficiency, improve customer responsiveness, and accelerate growth. Learn more at www.orbweaver.com.

About Sundance Growth

Founded by Christian Stewart, a former Accel-KKR investor, Sundance Growth is a growth equity firm focused on investing growth capital into mission-critical, B2B SaaS companies. The firm raised a $125 million debut fund in 2025, backed by leading institutional investors. Sundance provides founders with flexible capital and hands-on support to help companies grow and scale organically and through strategic M&A. The firm partners closely with management teams to accelerate go-to-market execution, product expansion, and operational excellence. Visit www.sundancegrowth.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact: Christian Stewart, Managing Partner (cstewart@sundancegrowth.com)