8 Clockwise Announces Strategic Partnership with CarboMat to Scale Sustainable Carbon Fibers and Battery Materials

HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8 Clockwise, a venture studio focused on industrial decarbonization and clean-technology ventures, announced that CarboMat Inc., an innovator developing sustainable carbon fibers and battery-grade anode materials from carbon-rich industrial by-products, has joined its portfolio. The partnership expands 8 Clockwise’s reach into advanced materials and energy storage.

CarboMat joins 8 Clockwise's venture-studio portfolio to commercialize low-cost carbon fibers and battery-grade anode materials; Vineet Shah appointed Chief Commercial Officer to lead global commercialization.

As part of the collaboration, Vineet Shah, Founder & Managing Partner of 8 Clockwise, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of CarboMat to lead global commercialization, strategic alliances, and market execution.

CarboMat’s platform converts asphaltenes and other industrial by-products into high-performance carbon materials, enabling low-cost, low-emission alternatives to conventional manufacturing. Its products include:

Carbon fibers for automotive, aerospace, and industrial composites—up to 60% lower cost and 50% lower greenhouse-gas emissions than PAN-based fibers; and

Battery-anode materials, including hard carbon for sodium-ion and synthetic graphite for lithium-ion cells—produced at lower carbon intensity and cost.

CarboMat’s production of synthetic graphite and hard-carbon anodes supports North America’s critical-minerals strategy by reducing dependence on overseas supply chains for materials designated as critical by the U.S. Department of Energy and Natural Resources Canada.

Through this partnership, 8 Clockwise and CarboMat are advancing a North American critical-minerals supply chain that strengthens domestic resilience and accelerates the global clean-energy transition.

“Partnering with 8 Clockwise gives CarboMat the venture-building platform and leadership depth to scale globally,” said Shabab Saad, Chief Executive Officer of CarboMat. “Vineet’s appointment as CCO, combined with 8 Clockwise’s expertise in commercialization and venture growth, strengthens our path from pilot to production and from innovation to market impact.”

“CarboMat embodies the industrial decarbonization we set out to enable,” said Vineet Shah, Founder & Managing Partner of 8 Clockwise and Chief Commercial Officer of CarboMat. “By transforming industrial by-products into carbon fibers and battery materials, CarboMat closes the loop between heavy-industry waste and clean-energy supply chains.”

Under the partnership, 8 Clockwise will serve as CarboMat’s venture and growth partner, providing strategic guidance, capital-access support, and hands-on execution.

How the Partnership Accelerates CarboMat

Embedded leadership: Senior commercial leader drives market development.

Strategic and capital support: Studio-led guidance on alliances and financing.

Commercial readiness: Focus on customer qualification and global market launch.

About 8 Clockwise

8 Clockwise is a Houston-based venture studio building and scaling industrial-decarbonization and clean-technology companies. Its embedded-leadership model accelerates commercialization, alliances, and capital formation across energy, materials, and advanced manufacturing.

About CarboMat Inc.

CarboMat Inc. is a Calgary-based cleantech company developing sustainable carbon materials—low-cost carbon fibers and battery-grade anodes—derived from industrial by-products. Its technology converts carbon-rich waste into high-value materials for composite and energy-storage applications, advancing circularity in the energy transition.