BlueLinx Expands Distribution Partnership with Oldcastle APG

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced a major expansion of its distribution partnership with Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company. This agreement doubles the BlueLinx RDI® Railing distribution footprint from eight to sixteen locations and adds MoistureShield® Decking to two new markets: Long Island, NY and Portland, OR.

RDI® Railing coverage now includes Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Portland, OR, Cincinnati, OH, Akron, OH, Pittsburgh, PA, Buffalo, NY, and Long Island, NY, bringing industry-leading railing solutions to more customers throughout the country. This geographic coverage enhances BlueLinx’s product portfolio in some of the largest MSAs in the United States and strengthens its support for the multifamily sector.

“This expansion reflects our strategic focus on partnering with leading suppliers to grow both geographically and across product categories,” said Mark Mason, Vice President of Product Management, BlueLinx. “By doubling our stocking locations and extending our reach coast to coast, we are not only creating scalable solutions for our customers and suppliers but also strengthening our ability to serve the multifamily market, which is a key growth area for BlueLinx.”

“Expanding RDI Railing into the Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Cincinnati, Akron, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Long Island markets represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering premium outdoor living solutions nationwide,” said Joshua McComb, Vice President of Sales, Fence, Rail & Deck, Oldcastle APG. “These are vibrant communities with strong demand for durable, design-forward railing systems, and we are excited to bring our enhanced product offerings and customer-first approach to these areas.”

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing fifty states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

ABOUT RDI® RAILING

RDI® Railing is a premium railing brand offering unique features aimed at enhancing the look and livability of any home, all while delivering dramatically simplified installation. Available in a wide range of materials, designs and profiles, RDI Railing is a leading innovator in outdoor and indoor railing products. Featuring more than 20 patents and with more than 30 years of industry experience, RDI products deliver the versatility that brings your vision of home to life. RDI Railing is manufactured and warrantied by Oldcastle® APG.