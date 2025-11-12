Stealth Third Rock Ventures Backed Company Selects Parse Biosciences GigaLab to Build Largest TCR Atlas for Common Autoimmune Disease

SAN FRANCISCO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third Rock Ventures and Parse Biosciences today announced a strategic collaboration to create an unprecedented atlas of 5 million T cell receptors (TCRs) using Parse Biosciences’ GigaLab platform. The project is led by a stealth Third Rock Ventures portfolio company that is developing precision medicines for autoimmune disease.

“This effort positions us to deliver the most comprehensive TCR Atlas for T-cell mediated disease ever assembled,” said Dr. Hugo Hilton, Principal at Third Rock Ventures. Share

The first-of-its-kind study will generate the world’s largest TCR dataset focused on T-cell mediated autoimmune disease, offering an essential resource to decode disease-driving immune signatures and reveal novel therapeutic targets. The new company will leverage the insights provided by mapping the genetic diversity of TCRs at this massive scale to speed the development of novel precision medicines for underserved patients with limited options today.

“This effort positions us to deliver the most comprehensive TCR Atlas for T-cell mediated disease ever assembled,” said Dr. Hugo Hilton, Principal at Third Rock Ventures, who is guiding discovery and development for the new portfolio company. “The ability to generate and analyze data of this magnitude rapidly has not only identified novel therapeutic targets but also accelerated our drug discovery program far beyond initial expectations.”

This initiative will be run through the Parse GigaLab, an advanced facility dedicated to the generation of massive-scale single cell RNA sequencing datasets. Leveraging Parse’s Evercode chemistry, the GigaLab rapidly produces large single cell datasets with exceptional quality.

“Our mission is to enable researchers to ask bigger questions than ever before,” states Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse Biosciences. “This TCR atlas demonstrates how GigaLab empowers the community with datasets of unmatched quality and scale, fueling breakthroughs in disease understanding and accelerating the development of novel therapeutics.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at the University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is used by approximately 3,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome, Evercode™ TCR, Evercode™ BCR, Gene Select, and a solution for data analysis, Trailmaker™.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.