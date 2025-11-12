Denali Expands Food Waste Recycling Network in the Carolinas with Acquisition of SMART Recycling

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denali, the nation’s largest and leading recycler of food and organic materials, today announced the acquisition of SMART Recycling, a Charleston-based company that provides food waste collection and recycling services for customers across South Carolina and North Carolina. This acquisition reinforces Denali’s position as the leading provider of sustainable food recycling solutions across the Carolinas.

“By welcoming SMART Recycling into the Denali network, we’re expanding access to simple, scalable recycling solutions to help more communities across the Carolinas turn food waste into valuable resources.”- Mason McNeill, Executive Vice President at Denali Share

With the addition of SMART Recycling, Denali is expanding its capabilities and reach for unconsumable food collection, and organic materials recycling – helping a wide variety of businesses reduce waste, meet sustainability goals, and advance the circular economy.

“SMART Recycling has built trusted partnerships with schools and universities, corporate cafeterias, grocers, and restaurants — supporting small and medium-sized businesses, public sector institutions, and major brands committed to sustainable practices,” said Mason McNeill, Executive Vice President at Denali. “By welcoming SMART Recycling into the Denali network, we’re expanding access to simple, scalable recycling solutions to help more communities across the Carolinas turn food waste into valuable resources.”

SMART Recycling serves all metro areas in North and South Carolina. The company collects food scraps and delivers them to local composting facilities, diverting valuable organic materials from landfills to create nutrient-rich compost.

This acquisition further builds upon Denali’s ongoing expansion and commitment to providing sustainable food recycling solutions throughout the Southeast. Earlier this year, Denali also acquired a composting company in North Carolina, creating new opportunities for regional customers to access comprehensive, end-to-end food collection, depackaging, and recycling services.

About Denali

Denali is the largest and leading organic recycling company in the U.S., on a mission to replenish the Earth by repurposing waste. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Our services and products touch thousands of acres, hundreds of locales, millions of tons of material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the U.S.