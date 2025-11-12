Mitsubishi Electric All-Climate VRF Systems Deliver Guest Satisfaction at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), a leading supplier of all-electric, all-climate Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat pump and air-conditioning systems, highlights a customer success story showcasing how Mitsubishi Electric VRF technology supports the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett’s commitment to guest comfort.

Opened in March 2024, the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett is Gwinnett County’s only full-service hotel and a standout property from Concord Hospitality Enterprises. With 348 guest rooms and suites, seven guest room floors, event space, a restaurant, a fitness studio, and a rooftop bar, the property needed an HVAC system that delivered high-quality performance for every area. Mitsubishi Electric’s VRF technology made that possible in guest rooms, while Trane®, a partner of METUS, provided rooftop units to serve common areas like ballrooms, meeting rooms, hallways, and the hotel lobby.

Mitsubishi Electric VRF systems offer personalized climate control in each room. Guests can easily adjust their thermostats, and in larger suites, the system design was tailored to promote even comfort regardless of room size. Zoning for every room is designed to prevent wasted energy on unoccupied spaces, a crucial advantage in a hotel with 348 rooms.

“From day one, Mitsubishi Electric’s VRF heat pump system has delivered energy performance beyond expectations,” said Carl Hren, Executive Vice President of Development at Concord Hospitality Enterprises, which developed the property. “We’re seeing lower electrical bills than we would have expected for a hotel of this size.”

Additionally, unlike bulky vertical terminal air conditioner (VTAC) closets that take up valuable real estate and sometimes are positioned to blow air directly onto the bed, the Westin’s VRF units are concealed in ceiling soffits near room entries, allowing for better airflow control and a cleaner layout.

“The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett proves that true hospitality isn’t just seen, it’s felt,” said David Archer, Vice President of Commercial Business at METUS. “With our all-climate VRF systems delivering whisper-quiet, personalized comfort behind the scenes, guests can fully relax and recharge. This project reflects how our technology creates a luxury hospitality environment while meeting modern standards for energy performance.”

This marks the fifth project Concord Hospitality Enterprises has completed with METUS, and Concord Hospitality has already started specifying Mitsubishi Electric VRF systems for future projects based on the system’s performance at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett. The property’s success was further recognized when the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett received the 2024 Marriott Full Service Opening Hotel of the Year Award, an honor given to top-performing new properties that demonstrate excellence in guest experience, operational execution and brand standards.

To learn more about the other advantages of Mitsubishi Electric all-climate heat pumps, read the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett customer success story here. To see the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett customer success story in action, click here.

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Formed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is a leading supplier of all-electric, all-climate Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems, and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort, and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane®/Mitsubishi Electric, and American Standard®/Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at https://www.mitsubishicomfort.com/.