Samsara Unveils Smart Compliance, Weather Intelligence, Samsara Avatar, and Strategic Partnership With AUMOVIO at Go Beyond London 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today introduced Smart Compliance, Weather Intelligence, and the Samsara Avatar at its Go Beyond conference in London. The new capabilities address a number of critical challenges facing European fleet operators by helping them navigate complex tachograph regulations and protect drivers from severe weather conditions whilst scaling their coaching programmes with life-like AI coaches. Samsara also announced a partnership with AUMOVIO, which, under its brand VDO, is the leading tachograph manufacturer in Europe.

VDO brings its EU compliance expertise and established infringement rulesets to strengthen compliance capabilities. Together, these innovations can help fleets unify safety, regulatory oversight, and telematics in one platform, helping fleets reduce risk, improve efficiency, and protect drivers on the road.

Announcing Smart Compliance

Samsara Smart Compliance helps fleets prevent, manage, and resolve tachograph infringements in one integrated platform. Tachograph–related breaches alone account for just under half of DVSA HGV violations, with drivers facing fines of up to £300 per offence and operators risking penalties of up to £5,000, licence revocation, or even imprisonment in the most serious cases.

Beyond the financial risk, fleets must meet a 21-day legal rectification period to investigate infringements, creating urgency and administrative burden. Until now, managers have relied on fragmented tools with separate platforms for tachograph downloads, infringement analysis, and telematics, while multi-country fleets often juggle different systems by geography.

Samsara’s Smart Compliance also resolves these challenges by unifying the process. Powered by VDO’s infringement rulesets, customers can more easily manage the entire compliance lifecycle in a single platform. This includes infringement analysis across 17 countries, a Compliance Inbox for managers to review and resolve cases, as well as Driver Debrief functionality for drivers to acknowledge and annotate issues in the Samsara Driver App.

A key innovation in Smart Compliance is the introduction of proactive alerts. This tool warns drivers when a critical milestone (such as breach of the 4-hour-and-30-minute continuous driving rule) is reached. By intervening in real-time, Samsara’s Smart Compliance shifts fleets from a reactive stance to a proactive approach in managing risk. To support operational oversight, a Compliance dashboard tracks fleet-wide performance and incident handling.

Building on this foundation, additional capabilities will be introduced in the coming months, including multi-ruleset support for multi-country fleets, Smart Compliance Programmes with automated routing and SLA tracking, advanced reporting, audit-ready export tools, and the ability to become a DVSA Earned Recognition certified IT system. By 2026, coverage will extend to 21 countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic, along with broader Spanish support.

The Power of Partnership with VDO

“For decades, VDO has been trusted by fleets across Europe to provide reliable tachograph technology, and compliance expertise,” said Volkmar Knaup, Head of Services Europe in the Commercial and Special Vehicles segment at AUMOVIO. “By working with Samsara, we are bringing that credibility into a connected platform that helps customers not only meet regulations, but manage them more efficiently. Together, we can give fleets the tools to reduce risk, support their drivers, and focus more on running their business.”

Simon Colderley: Transport Manager, Fox Brothers, said, "Samsara's Smart Compliance isn't just about streamlining today's tachograph admin; it's about building the fleet of tomorrow. By unifying VDO's deep infringement intelligence with real-time alerts on one platform, we hope to transform compliance from a reactive burden into a strategic, proactive asset. This is the future—embedding live intelligence directly into our operations to build a safer, more efficient, and truly future-proofed business."

Introducing: Weather Intelligence

Weather-related incidents remain one of the most unpredictable safety risks, with storms, icy roads, and high winds causing frequent accidents, delays, and downtime. With Weather Intelligence, Samsara brings real-time and forecasted visibility into changing conditions, giving fleets the tools to act decisively when conditions deteriorate.

Using Weather Intelligence, fleet managers can see which vehicles are in the path of severe weather with dashboard overlays for rain and snow, wind speed, thunderstorm risk, and temperature, pinpoint driver-level exposure, and send customisable, real-time alerts via in-cab audio and the Samsara Driver App.

Three essential capabilities are combined in one system, with fleet-wide overlays, real-time driver alerts, and ground-level visibility via Dash Cam images in severe weather areas where available.

Through StreetSense, fleets can also view conditions on the ground, even in areas where customers have no vehicles, made possible by the scale of the Samsara Network. Fully integrated into Samsara’s holistic safety platform, this eliminates the need for separate weather apps, TV reports, or external fleet maps, giving managers one centralised view for safety.

“With these new capabilities, we are solving two problems that every fleet leader talks to us about: staying compliant, and keeping drivers safe on the road,” said Ryan Yu, Vice President, Products, Samsara.

“Our work with VDO means customers can finally manage compliance across Europe in one place, with confidence. And with Weather Intelligence, we are giving drivers and managers the visibility they need to make safer decisions in tough conditions. This is what our platform is about: listening to our customers, tackling their hardest challenges, and helping them run safer and more efficient operations,” Yu added.

Announcing Samsara Avatar

Samsara also announced the launch of the Samsara Avatar, an innovative new feature designed to help fleets scale their driver safety programmes through the use of life-like AI coaches. Samsara Avatar enables organisations to create human-centred training content by incorporating real team members into digital coaching workflows. Delivered directly through the Samsara Driver App, this new capability helps ensure consistent, engaging, and scalable driver training experiences across the fleet—enhancing safety, performance, and team connection.

Even more innovation showcased at Samsara Go Beyond

Samsara also showcased other recently launched innovations, including AI-Powered Automated Coaching to scale safety programs and Worker Safety, with features like One-Click SOS and Proactive Check-ins for frontline workers outside the cab. Qualifications Management was also available in demo sessions, offering tools to support the tracking and maintenance of worker and vehicle certifications.

AI-Powered Automated Coaching: World-class safety without extra overhead

Samsara’s new AI-powered coaching experience helps fleets scale their safety programmes and dramatically reduce risk, without adding resources or overburdening existing teams. Managers can now leverage AI and automation to coach, train, and recognise drivers at scale—regardless of fleet size. Instead of requiring manual review, coaching is automatically triggered by driver behaviour, whether delivered through in-cab alerts, automated guidance in the Driver App, or manager-led sessions. By delivering feedback when it’s most relevant, this approach helps reinforce positive and safe driving habits, while allowing managers to focus their time on coaching the highest-risk drivers and recognising top performers.

Worker Safety in the Driver App: Keeping workers safe outside the cab

Samsara’s Worker Safety helps keep frontline teams safe wherever they work, whether inside or outside the vehicle. With worker safety solutions integrated directly into the fleet management solution, managers are equipped with unparalleled contextual insights. New features include:

One-Click SOS: Workers can quickly signal for help in the event of an emergency or safety incident.

Workers can quickly signal for help in the event of an emergency or safety incident. Fast Response: Managers can identify nearby workers and assign someone to help in just a few clicks, along with contextual information so they can act immediately upon arrival.

Managers can identify nearby workers and assign someone to help in just a few clicks, along with contextual information so they can act immediately upon arrival. Proactive Check-in: Managers can proactively check in on workers when in high-risk situations, such as working roadside during the night.

Qualifications Management

Managing the qualifications of both drivers and vehicles is essential for effective fleet operations, yet it is a complex administrative challenge, particularly with high staff turnover. Drivers must possess current professional licences and certifications for specialised tasks (e.g., hazardous goods, passenger transport), with some roles requiring additional background and fitness checks. Similarly, fleets must ensure that all assets hold up-to-date registrations and certifications. Failure to maintain accurate and current documentation exposes fleets to substantial risks, including severe fines, legal liability following an accident, and risk to operator licences. To mitigate these issues, Samsara's Qualifications Management offers a new automated, AI-powered solution designed to significantly reduce the manual administrative burden, cut costs, and ensure full compliance.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About AUMOVIO

Since its spin-off in September 2025, AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive as an independent company. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In addition, AUMOVIO owns several brands such as ATE and VDO, which offer components and solutions for the automotive aftermarket. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.