Herself Health and Midi Health to Bring Comprehensive Continuum of Care to Minnesota Women in Midlife and Beyond

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herself Health, the leading healthcare company providing comprehensive primary in-person and virtual care to women as they age and mature, and Midi Health, a virtual clinic dedicated to women navigating midlife, announced a new collaboration today to deliver coordinated care for women through a hybrid model that combines virtual services with in-person primary care clinics across the Twin Cities. The strategic relationship will bring a continuum of care that addresses the needs of midlife and older women, ensuring that they receive the support they need at every stage.

Women in midlife and beyond can now benefit from a more connected experience across care settings. Midi Health provides expert virtual support to over 200,000 women nationwide, including perimenopause and menopause support, hormone therapy, lifestyle coaching, and mental health services. Herself Health will offer primary care virtually and in-person at its five clinics across the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, including annual wellness visits, gynecological care, behavioral health support and, when needed, more complex or chronic condition management. Patients may engage with both providers, accessing hormonal care through Midi Health and primary care through Herself Health, depending on their individual needs.

As part of its continued investment in women’s care, Herself Health — which has historically focused on women 65 and older — is also now expanding its model to serve younger women seeking women-focused primary care. Beginning in January 2026, Herself Health will launch a paid membership program designed for women ages 50–64, offering enhanced access to care and personalized health support. The program will also introduce on-site mammography and a dual x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan to measure bone density at select Twin Cities clinics, available to both Herself Health and Midi Health patients. These services address key health needs, as women face a higher risk of chronic conditions such as osteoporosis. As Herself Health broadens its reach to serve more women in midlife, it remains committed to those 65 and older, continuing to provide care for patients with needs that extend beyond virtual-only models.

“Women deserve ongoing support and providers who understand their changing needs at every stage of life. Our vision for women's health shouldn't be limited to fertility and maternity care. We've designed primary care for women who are 50 and older to truly change the way we diagnose, treat, and care for women throughout their lives. That’s what this offers,” said Kristen Helton, CEO of Herself Health. “Women are demanding more from their healthcare — they are seeking trusted guidance from well-trained providers who are focused on their needs. By combining the clinical expertise of Midi Health and Herself Health, we're serving women in the Twin Cities through a first-of-its-kind women's health alliance that reflects the kind of proactive, connected care women expect. Together, we are ensuring women get the best care from two dedicated, women-focused organizations united in the mission to advance women’s health.”

This initiative comes at the right time as the demand for comprehensive, life-stage-specific care for women continues to increase. As awareness around perimenopause and aging-related health issues grows, millions of women are seeking better access to hormone treatment, chronic disease management and behavioral health services. The U.S. women’s health market was estimated at $18.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $24.36 billion by 2030, reflecting a growing demand for care models that focus on long-term wellness.

Patients receiving virtual care through Midi Health in Minnesota who are interested in in-person primary care can speak with their Midi Health clinician to learn more. Likewise, those receiving primary care through Herself Health who are seeking hormonal support can consult with their provider about how Midi Health may be a good fit.

