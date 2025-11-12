XCath Endovascular Robotic System Successfully Performs its First-In-Human Brain Aneurysm Procedures

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCath, a medical device company dedicated to pioneering neuro-endovascular surgical robotics, announced today the successful first-in-human use of its EVR robotic system to treat three patients with complex brain aneurysms. The landmark procedures were performed at The Panama Clinic in Panama City, Panama, led by Vitor Mendes Pereira, M.D., with local principal investigator Dr. Anastasio Ameijeiras Sibauste. It marks the second time in history that a surgical robot has been used in an intracranial neurovascular intervention. With these procedures, XCath’s EVR becomes the only endovascular robotic system currently in development that has achieved intracranial navigation or neurointerventional treatment. It is also the world’s first triaxial neurovascular robot to perform treatment.

The physicians navigated the EVR system precisely through the patients’ brain vessels with sub-millimeter accuracy. They performed three aneurysm treatments using commercially available flow diverting stents and intrasaccular devices made by different device manufacturers, utilizing standard endovascular access devices throughout the procedures. Two robotic procedures were performed consecutively in the same operating room over a period of just over four hours. This also marked the world’s first neurovascular robotic procedures with a monoplane angiographic imaging system, further underscoring the EVR system’s efficiency and versatility in adapting to diverse real-world clinical settings.

Brain aneurysms remain a critical and highly common health concern that demand technical advances for improved outcomes. An estimated 6.7 million Americans – about 1 in 50 people – have an unruptured brain aneurysm. Many of those people show no symptoms or warning signs until the aneurysm ruptures. Worldwide, aneurysm ruptures cause about 500,000 deaths annually, and half of those victims are under age 50. About half of all aneurysm rupture cases are fatal, and of those who survive, approximately 66% endure permanent neurological damage.

“Neurovascular intervention for brain aneurysm requires operating with sub-millimetric precision, demanding exceptional control and consistency,” Dr. Pereira said. “With the success of these aneurysm procedures, XCath’s system has demonstrated the potential to enhance human performance and bring a new level of precision to complex neurovascular cases. By standardizing fine movements and decision execution, robotic assistance can help transform even junior or less experienced physicians into consistent, low-risk interventionists—ultimately improving outcomes and minimizing complications.”

The Panama Clinic played a pivotal role in this achievement, distinguishing itself as a leader in medical innovation and advanced neurovascular care in Latin America. “These procedures mark a pivotal milestone in the evolution of neurointerventional care and establish Panama as a leading strategic hub for the development of new medical technologies,” said Panamanian neurosurgeon Dr. Ameijeiras. “By harnessing robotic capabilities, we can broaden global access to advanced neurovascular care and bridge care gaps stemming from geography and access.”

Intracranial navigation is complex and challenging due to the fragile and tortuous nature of the neurovasculature. That complexity has limited the number of physicians who can perform the necessary maneuvers to a very small group of highly skilled neurointerventionalists. XCath’s EVR system allows surgeons to place guidewires, catheters, and treatment devices throughout the intracranial vasculature with robotic precision.

“It was exciting to witness this momentous occasion. The successful completion of these procedures marks a significant milestone in the world of endovascular robotics as we seek to improve outcomes for patients impacted by aneurysms and strokes,” said Dr. Fred Moll, Chairman of the XCath Board of Directors. “These conditions affect a significant patient population, and the ability to perform such intricate robotic interventions has the potential to revolutionize treatment for these vulnerable individuals.”

“Unlocking clinical and commercial value in neurointervention starts with making life saving intracranial care more replicable, more precise and more accessible when every minute counts,” said Eduardo Fonseca, CEO of XCath. “This milestone is a testament to the passion and dedication of our robotics, clinical and investor team. As we look to the future, the success of a trial with this level of clinical complexity lays a strong foundation for commercially viable local and telerobotic neurointerventions that improve patient outcomes.”

XCath’s EVR system has local and telerobotic capabilities. In May 2024, the XCath team successfully performed the world’s first public demonstration of a simulated, remote mechanical thrombectomy (MT), during which Dr. Pereira performed the procedure from Abu Dhabi on a simulated patient in South Korea, removing a blood clot in the brain in minutes. The telerobotic demonstration found low latency and reliable connection between the robotic controller located in Abu Dhabi and the robotic device in South Korea. XCath then conducted the world’s first telerobotic mechanical thrombectomy on an animal in February 2025.

About XCath

Founded in 2017, XCath is a dynamic startup at the cutting edge of surgical robotics. With strategically located campuses in Houston, Texas – home to the world's largest medical center – and Pangyo, South Korea, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Korea, XCath is committed to bringing its innovative solutions to patients around the world.

The XCath endovascular robotic system is currently under development. It is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country.