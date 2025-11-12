High-Tech Meets High-Speed: Sotereon.AI & Brightline Announce First-Of-Its-Kind LiDAR Lab Partnership

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sotereon.AI, the leader in AI-powered spatial intelligence and telemetry platforms, and Brightline, Florida’s higher-speed passenger train connecting Central and South Florida, announced a first-of-its-kind partnership bringing LiDAR technology to rail. LiDAR, short for light detection and ranging, works by emitting laser pulses to map a spatial image of an area or objects. This technology is most frequently used in autonomous vehicles, the defense industry, aviation, and monitoring traffic patterns. In this development project, sensors are mounted to two Brightline locomotives and Sotereon.AI will use its proprietary Overwatch perception platform to create a real-time, intelligent location maintenance product of the Brightline corridor.

“This technology has the potential to transform the way railroads monitor and inspect their corridors,” said Michael Lefevre, VP of Operations at Brightline. “Applying this cutting-edge technology to the rail environment has not been done before. This is a perfect demonstration of two innovative companies looking at the way the rest of the industry does something and aspiring to more.”

The goal of the collaboration is to enhance the inspection and maintenance process by creating a real-time digital replica of the Brightline corridor, one that is continuously updated throughout the operational day. The teams will also use this deployment to assess what is possible when high-definition sensors are mounted to a rail vehicle traveling up to 125 mph.

“Brightline’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission at Sotereon.AI,” said Greg Moya, Chief Operating Officer of Sotereon.AI. “By listening to our customers and applying transformative AI to rail infrastructure, we are jointly pioneering LiDAR perception analytics in a way that’s never been done before — establishing a new standard for intelligent corridor monitoring.”

For more information about Sotereon.AI, visit www.sotereon.ai. For more information about Brightline, visit www.gobrightline.com.

ABOUT BRIGHTLINE

Brightline seamlessly connects travelers to top destinations and major events between Central and South Florida with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. The company offers a hospitality-centric experience designed to reinvent train travel at a comparable price to driving or flying. Brightline is recognized as one of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies, one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative by Fast Company and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast by Inc. The company focuses on city pairs that are too close to fly and too long to drive. Construction is currently underway to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

ABOUT SOTEREON.AI

Sotereon.AI is a privately held, 100% U.S.-based company delivering end-to-end AI-powered LiDAR perception solutions. Our flagship product, the Overwatch Platform, provides unmatched real-time situational awareness by fusing advanced LiDAR, AI, and telemetry into a unified system. Purpose-built for critical infrastructure, airports, transportation hubs, and high-security environments, Overwatch goes beyond basic analytics, offering actionable intelligence on movement patterns, safety risks, and operational bottlenecks. With a 100% U.S.-based software stack, Sotereon.AI is committed to delivering uncompromised accuracy, reliability, and service to partners who demand the future of perception, today. For more information, visit www.sotereon.ai and follow on LinkedIn.